Home / Companies / News / Oil India commences natural gas production from Bakhri Tibba in Jaisalmer

Oil India commences natural gas production from Bakhri Tibba in Jaisalmer

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Union Minister hailed the milestone as a testament to the company's resilience and commitment

The commencement of natural gas production was announced by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. (File photo)

Press Trust of India Jaisalmer
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Government owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) has commenced natural gas production from the Bakhri Tibba block, located in the desert belt near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The commencement of natural gas production was announced by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Union Minister hailed the milestone as a testament to the company's resilience and commitment.

"This milestone is a shining example of Oil India Ltd's resilience, resolve and responsibility in delivering energy under challenging frontier conditions," Puri posted on Monday.

He further said, "I commend the relentless efforts of the Oil India team, who brave extreme situations daily to ensure stable energy flow. Every hydrocarbon molecule produced brings us closer to energy security and self-reliance," he added.

 

Oil India has begun production from the DSF-III (Discovered Small Field) block in Bakhri Tibba. The operation is situated in a remote and arid region, underscoring the scale of the logistical and technical challenges overcome by the team.

According to official figures, gas production from the site has already reached a supply rate of 67,200 standard cubic meters per day (SCMD), being delivered to GAIL and the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL) for downstream utilisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri OIL India rajasthan GAIL

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

