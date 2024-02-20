Stocks to Watch: L&T, Whirlpool, CIE Auto, ESAF SFB, Ujjivan SFB, NBCC

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, February 20, 2024: After ending at record high yesterday, the Nifty 50 is likely to start today’s trading session on a quiet note.

At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,168 as against the spot Nifty close of 22,122.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Asia this morning, Nikkei, Hang Seng and Taiwan were up around 0.5 per cent each. Straits Times was flat, while Kospi was down around 0.5 per cent.

On Monday, the US market was shut for trading on account of Presidents’ Day holiday.

The US 10-year bond yield quoted atop 4.3 per cent level. Brent Crude Oil futures quoted around $83.50 per barrel level.

Meanwhile, these are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday.

Whirlpool: The promoter firm, Whirlpool Mauritius (WML), which holds 75 per cent stake in the Indian arm, is expected to sell 30.4 million shares, or 24 per cent equity stake, in The promoter firm, Whirlpool Mauritius (WML), which holds 75 per cent stake in the Indian arm, is expected to sell 30.4 million shares, or 24 per cent equity stake, in Whirlpool of India via block deals at Rs 1,230 per share today, suggest reports.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The engineering conglomerate is preparing the ground to begin the The engineering conglomerate is preparing the ground to begin the commercial sale of electrolysers in September, which would be 50 per cent cheaper than its European counterparts.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB): In an interaction with , In an interaction with , Ittira Davis, managing director and chief executive officer of the Bengaluru-headquartered lender said its planning to boost its secured loan portfolio to 40 per cent within three years. Currently, secured portfolio stands at 28.3 per cent.

Balrampur Chini: To invest up to Rs 2,000 crore over a period of 30 months, to venture into Poly Lactic Acid Manufacturing business.

CIE Automotive: Reports a turnaround in the December quarter, with consolidated net profit of Rs 169 crore as against a net loss of Rs 658 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Mastek: Board approved allotment of up to 1.6 equity shares at Rs 2,382 per share for consideration of 39,189 compulsory convertible preference shares.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure: Board to meet on February 22 to consider and approve allotment of 5.06 million equity shares and 7.50 million warrants convertible into equity shares at Rs 169 per share.

NBCC: Secured orders worth Rs 3,690 crore.

Paisalo Digital: Board meet scheduled on February 22 to consider proposal for fund raising.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: Board to meet on February 23 to consider a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis.

Morepen Labs: Board meet on February 22 to consider fund raising proposal.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, SAIL and Zee Entertainment are the 11 stocks in futures & options ban period on Tuesday.