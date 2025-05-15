Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹464 cr, revenue up 15%

JSW Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹464 cr, revenue up 15%

The company's revenue from operations fell by 15.7 per cent to ₹3,189.39 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported a revenue of ₹2,755.87 crore in Q4FY24

Q4

The fall in revenue was offset by rise in other income in the fourth quarter of FY25, it reported a 304.77 crore as other income in Q4 this year, this marks a 473.2 per cent rise from last year's Q4 results. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy Limited has posted a net profit of ₹414.51 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 20 per cent from last year's Q4 profit of ₹345.27 crore.  The company's revenue from operations fell by 15.7 per cent to ₹3,189.39 crore in the Q4FY25, it had reported a revenue of ₹2,755.87 crore in Q4FY24.  The fall in revenue was offset by rise in other income in the fourth quarter of FY25, it reported a ₹308 crore as other income in Q4 this year, this marks a 149.4 per cent rise from last year's Q4 results.  The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 for declaration at the forthcoming 31st Annual General Meeting.  The company's total income declined marginally to ₹3,497 crore in the Q4 FY25, it had reported ₹2,879.35 crore total income in Q4FY24.  The company's FY25 profit increased by 14 per cent to ₹1,982.88 crore, it had posted a net profit of ₹1,724.65 crore in the FY24.  JSW Energy successful completes acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company (KMPCL), "The Company has completed the acquisition of KMPCL on March 06, 2025 pursuant to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval order dated February 13, 2025. Accordingly, the company holds 74 per cent equity shares of KMPCL and the secured financial creditors (FC) collectively hold the balance 26 per cent, as per the terms of the resolution plan, wherein the FC have a put option and the Company has a call option for the 26 per cent stake held by FC, exercisable from end of first year from acquisition date of KMPCL till end of 5 years.", the company said in an exchange filing.   

More From This Section

Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.

LT Foods Q4 results: Net profit rises 6.8% to ₹160.51 cr, revenue up 7%

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹287.2 cr, revenue up 36%

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels Q4 result: Net profit rises 40% to ₹257 crore, revenue up 17%

Q4, Q4 results

South Indian Bank Q4 results: Profit up 19% to Rs 342 cr on higher income

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard Q4 net profit rises 10.93% to Rs 287.18 cr on higher income

Topics : JSW Energy Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon