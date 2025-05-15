IndusInd Bank fiasco: ₹674 cr wrongly booked as interest in MFI biz

IndusInd Bank on Thursday disclosed to the exchanges that its internal audit department (IAD), in a review of the bank’s microfinance business, has found that a cumulative amount of ₹674 crore was incorrectly recorded as interest income over three quarters of FY25. The amount was fully reversed as of 10 January 2025.
Additionally, the bank said that following a whistleblower complaint, the audit committee of the board directed the IAD to review transactions recorded under “other assets” and “other liabilities”.
According to a report submitted by the IAD on 8 May, unsubstantiated balances aggregating ₹595 crore were found in “other assets” accounts. These were subsequently set off against corresponding balances under “other liabilities” in January 2025.
“The IAD has also examined the roles and actions of key employees in this context. The board is taking necessary steps to strengthen internal controls, fix accountability of the persons responsible for these lapses, and will take action as appropriate,” the bank said in its disclosure.
The bank made these disclosures following a media report that stated the IAD is currently investigating a series of past accounting reversals that were flagged in a whistleblower letter to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the board of directors.
In April, the bank had announced that the IAD was reviewing the microfinance business after certain concerns were brought to its attention. EY was engaged to assist in examining relevant records.
That disclosure followed a news report claiming the bank had appointed EY to conduct an audit of its microfinance portfolio due to a ₹600 crore discrepancy.
As of the December quarter, IndusInd Bank’s microfinance (MFI) portfolio stood at ₹32,564 crore, accounting for 9 per cent of its total loan book. The MFI segment has been under stress, in line with the broader industry. In Q3FY25, the bank reported incremental slippages of ₹2,200 crore, a significant portion of which originated from the MFI portfolio.
Meanwhile, last month, the bank’s Managing Director & CEO and Deputy CEO resigned from their positions, taking moral responsibility for discrepancies in the bank’s derivative portfolio, which resulted in a loss of nearly ₹2,000 crore.
Following the resignations, the RBI approved IndusInd Bank’s request to form an executive committee to handle the CEO’s duties for up to three months or until a new CEO takes charge, whichever is earlier.
The board has constituted a “Committee of Executives” comprising Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking, and Anil Rao, Chief Administrative Officer.