Stocks to Watch on Monday, May 22, 2023: The key Indian benchmark indices are likely to start Monday’s trade on a flat note, indicates the SGX Nifty. The focus this week will be on the last set of Q4 earnings, Rupee movement and the progress on the US debt ceiling talk, as the June 01 deadline nears.

At 07:30 AM, the SGX Nifty June futures quoted at 18,285. That apart, globally, markets may heave a sigh of relief after the Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell gave a clear signal he is inclined to pausing interest-rate hikes next month and said that tighter credit conditions could mean the policy peak will be lower.



Earnings Watch: Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Asian Hotels (East), BPCL, CESC, EIH, Finolex Industries, Gujarat Alkalies, HEG, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar), Ravalgaon Sugar, Keystone Realtors, Shree Cement, SJVN, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) and Thangamayil Jewellery are few of the prominent companies scheduled to announce Q4 results on Monday.

Meanwhile, following stocks are likely to see some action in today’s trading session.

Real-estate stocks: CEOs of top Indian companies are in wait-and-watch mode to see how the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation impacts their businesses. While the real estate, which still has a large share of cash transactions, will be impacted the most, other sectors will have business as usual, say CEOs.

Divi's Lab: The pharma firm's net profit declined by 63.9 per cent to Rs 318.79 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 when compared with Rs 882.96 crore in the quarter ended Mrch 2022. Total income too was down 22.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,974.32 crore.



Adani Group: The Supreme Court-appointed committee has said market regulator Sebi and the Enforcement Directorate have found evidence of short selling and profiting following the Hindenburg Research report publication on January 24 and are investigating the role of six entities which indulged in short selling.

NTPC: The power generator’s Q4 net profit slipped 21.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,476 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. However, for FY23 net profit was up 5.6 per cent at Rs 17,197 crore, backed by a 34.5 per cent growth in total income.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The state-run bank's standalone net profit jumped 474 per cent YoY to Rs 1,159 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4) as its net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) went up by 30 per cent to Rs 9,499 crore and provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) went down by 21 per cent to Rs 3,625 crore.

Zomato: The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 187.60 crore in Q4FY23. The net loss in Q4FY22 stood at Rs 359.70 crore. Revenue from operations surged 69.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,056 crore.

JSW Steel: The steel maker reported a 13.3 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,664 crore in the March quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23), on higher sales volume. Consolidated revenue from operations grew marginally by 0.1 per cent to Rs 46,962 crore.

Siemens: Last week, the company’s board approved the sale of low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to a Siemens AG subsidiary - Siemens Large Drives India -- for Rs 2,200 crore. Meanwhile, in a separate development the company announced the acquisition of the electric vehicle division of Mumbai-based Mass-Tech Controls for Rs 38 crore.

Zee Entertainment, IDBI Bank: The National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai rejected on Friday IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment, paving the way for the media company's merger with rival Sony Entertainment. IDBI Bank had approached NCLT after the media firm defaulted on a Rs 149 crore loan.

MCX India: The company's Q4 net profit plunged 85.1 per cent to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 when compared with Rs 36.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was up 27.1 per cent YoY to Rs 153.83 crore.

Atul Auto: The company reported a turnaround in Q4FY23 with Rs 5.62 crore net profit. In comparison, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in Q4FY22. Total income surged 63.8 per cent YoY to Rs 141.36 crore.

Dodla Dairy: The company's Q4FY23 net profit dipped by 71 per cent to Rs 16.25 crore as against Rs 56.03 crore in Q4FY22. Total income, however, rose 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 672.10 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini, Delta Corp, GNFC, L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance are in ban period on Monday.





