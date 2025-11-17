Stocks to Watch today, Nov 17: Maruti Suzuki, Ola Electric, Marico, Lupin

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, November 17, 2025: The benchmark equity indices are likely to kick-start the week’s first trading session on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. On the weekly front, market movement is likely to be driven by domestic PMI data, the US Fed meeting minutes, and developments in the India–US trade deal. Additionally, foreign investor activity will remain a key factor influencing market trends.

Amid this, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 50 points higher at 26,001 at 6:47 AM, indicating a firm opening for Indian markets.

Markets in the Asia–Pacific region traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited a series of regional economic data releases. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.63 per cent after the country’s economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected 0.4 per cent in the September quarter. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.78 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.26 per cent lower.

Last Friday, on November 14, Wall Street ended mixed as investors looked ahead to Nvidia's quarterly results and remained cautious about the possibility of the US Federal Reserve delaying an interest-rate cut in December. The Nasdaq closed 0.13 per cent higher, the S&P 500 dipped 0.05 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65 per cent after all three major indices saw intraday declines of over 1 per cent. Markets recap (India) Earlier on Friday, the BSE Sensex gained 84.11 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 84,562.78. The NSE Nifty50 advanced 30.90 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,910.05.

Marico: The maker of Parachute coconut oil reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26 (July–September). Its India business recorded 7 per cent volume growth during the quarter, and the company expects this momentum to continue in the second half of FY26. Revenue rose 30.7 per cent to ₹3,482 crore, supported by steady demand trends. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark posted a 72.2 per cent surge in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹610.43 crore in Q2FY26 , driven by its licensing deal with AbbVie for the investigational asset 'ISB 2001'. The company had reported a PAT of ₹354.49 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dish TV: The company’s consolidated The company’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹132.65 crore in Q2FY26 , impacted by the rise of alternative entertainment options, inflationary pressures, and currency depreciation. This compares with a net loss of ₹37.38 crore in the July–September quarter last year. Maruti Suzuki India: The company announced a recall of 39,506 units of the Grand Vitara, manufactured between 9 December 2024 and 29 April 2025. It is suspected that the fuel-level indicator and warning light in the speedometer assembly (“Part”) in some of these vehicles may not accurately reflect the fuel status, the company said in an exchange filing.

Ola Electric Mobility: The company announced that it has begun test rides of its 4680 Bharat Cell vehicles at its flagship stores across India. Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company has informed the exchanges that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg. Lupin: The global pharma major announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection at its Unit-1 oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in Nagpur. The inspection was carried out from November 10 to November 14, 2025, and concluded with zero 483 observations.

Cyient: Cyient Foundation, the CSR arm of Cyient, in collaboration with SIDBI Swavalamban Foundation, announced the establishment of an AI & Future Skills Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre (NTTC), Dimapur. The initiative aims to accelerate AI-driven skilling and employability in India’s North-East region, empowering local youth with future-ready digital and technological skills. Entertainment Network (India): The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) / Term Sheet with Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Private Limited (Abhijit Realtors) for the proposed transfer and vesting of tangible and intangible assets relating to three FM radio stations—Kanpur 91.9 FM, Lucknow 107.2 FM, and Nagpur 91.9 FM (excluding any trademarks or other intellectual property rights owned by the Company/ENIL). This information was shared in an exchange filing.

TruAlt Bioenergy: The biofuels producer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to develop one of the world’s largest Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production facilities in Andhra Pradesh. The proposed 80,000 TPA facility will be located around the Srikakulam–Vizianagaram region. Websol Energy System: The high-efficiency solar cells and modules manufacturer has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APEDB. The MoU—signed by Websol Renewables Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Websol—is the initial step toward exploring the development of a 4 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.