Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Siemens Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to ₹485 crore

Siemens Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to ₹485 crore

It had clocked a net profit (or profit after tax) of ₹523 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a statement

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Siemens Ltd has reported over 7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens Ltd has reported over 7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 485 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

It had clocked a net profit (or profit after tax) of Rs 523 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a statement on Friday.

However, the company saw its revenue from operations grow 16 per cent to Rs 5,171 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,457 crore in the year- ago period.

"We delivered a robust performance this quarter, with a surge in revenue, driven by strong performance in our mobility and smart infrastructure businesses while digital Industries volumes were impacted due to a lower reach in the order backlog from the previous year and muted private sector capex," MD and CEO Sunil Mathur said.

 

He said the profit was impacted by one-time gain of Rs 69 crore from the sale of property in Q4 FY 2024.

On August 8, 2025, the board approved changing the company's financial year from October-September to April-March.

The current financial year is changed to October 1, 2024-March 31, 2026 (18 months). Thereafter, the financial year will be April 1 to March 31, every year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Marico

Marico's Q2 net profit dips marginally even as revenue jumps 30.7%

Oil india

OIL Q2 results: Profit dips 43% to ₹1,044 cr as crude realisations fall

MRF Tyres

MRF Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 11.7% at ₹525.6 cr, dividend declared

Marico

Marico Q2 results: Profit dips marginally to ₹432 cr, revenue rises 30.7%

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Natco Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit down 23.44% at ₹517.9 cr

Topics : Company Results Q2 results Siemens Siemens India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon