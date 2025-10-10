Stocks to Watch today, Oct 10: TCS, Tata Elxsi, M&M, 5Paisa, NTPC Green

Stocks to watch, Friday, October 10, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a muted start on Friday amid weak global cues. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 11 points at 25,249.

Asian markets were trading in the red, following losses on Wall Street. Last checked, China’s CSI 300 was down 1.08 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.85 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.63 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.81 per cent after reopening from holidays.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE On Thursday, US markets took a breather from recent record highs as investors consolidated positions ahead of the earnings season amid a lack of fresh data or catalysts due to the holiday shutdown. The S&P 500 slipped 0.28 per cent, the Nasdaq edged down 0.08 per cent, and the Dow Jones declined 0.52 per cent.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FlyFocus Sp. z o. o. to jointly develop and manufacture the Defender SIGINT UAV, a next-generation unmanned aerial platform for signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic surveillance applications. NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into an MoU with the Gujarat government to develop solar parks and projects totalling 10 GW, along with 5 GW of wind power capacity in the state. RailTel Corporation of India: The company has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Centre for e-Governance (CEG), Karnataka, for a project valued at ₹18.22 crore. The contract involves procuring back-to-back OEM support for the existing KSWAN 2.0 routers and switches.

Tata Motors: The automobile major has executed its planned demerger, effective October 1, 2025. The commercial vehicle business now operates under a new entity, TML Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV), while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has been merged back into the parent company. ICICI Prudential Life: In its business update for Q2FY26, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported new business premium of ₹1,761 crore, registering a 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) stood at ₹871 crore, rising from ₹722 crore in the previous month, though slightly down by 1.1 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automobile company reported producing 99,758 units in September, marking a 24.4 per cent rise from 80,179 units in the same month last year. Sales grew 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to 97,744 units, up from 85,800 units. Exports also saw a sharp jump of 44 per cent, reaching 4,458 units compared to 3,094 units in the year-ago period. 5Paisa Capital: The company reported a 56.7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹9.5 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹21.9 crore a year ago. Revenue also fell 23.4 per cent to ₹77.2 crore from ₹100.8 crore in the same period last year.