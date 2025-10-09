Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Elxsi Q2FY26 results: PAT falls 32% to ₹155 cr, revenue down 3.8%

Tata Elxsi Q2FY26 results: PAT falls 32% to ₹155 cr, revenue down 3.8%

However, the revenue from operations decreased by approximately 3.87% to ₹918.1 crore in Q2FY26; it had reported ₹955.09 crore in the same quarter of last financial year

Tata Elxsi

On a sequential basis, however, the company recorded a 7.2 per cent rise in profit after tax from ₹144.37 crore in the previous quarter. Photo: Company website/ Tata Elxsi

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Design and technology services company Tata Elxsi reported a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit to ₹154.81 crore for the second quarter of FY26, according to a company filing to the exchanges.
 
On a sequential basis, however, the company recorded a 7.2 per cent rise in profit after tax from ₹144.37 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The Tata Group firm’s revenue from operations dropped to ₹918.1 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹955.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
 
US market drives quarterly growth
 
“Amidst dynamic market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, we delivered strong Q-o-Q growth across overseas markets led by the US, which grew at 7.9 per cent Q-o-Q. We continue to win new customers in our core verticals and adjacent markets in the US region,” said Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Elxsi.
 

Also Read

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q2 results today: TCS, Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries among 9 firms on Oct 9

Tata Elxsi

Beaten-down stocks Part 8: Analysts see upside in Tata Elxsi from here

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi rises 8% in 4 days; HDFC Securities upgrades to Add from Reduce

Indian Inc

India Inc's earnings pulse weakens after Q1: Top 5 EPS upgrades, downgradespremium

trading

KPIT Tech shares rise 3% as Motilal Oswal initiates with 'Buy' rating

 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹193.3 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 21.1 per cent for the quarter.
 
Profit before tax (PBT) declined to ₹214.72 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹298.71 crore in Q2FY25, reflecting a 28.1 per cent annual drop. However, it was 9.4 per cent higher sequentially.
 
Media & Communication and Transportation segments show resilience
 
Sequential revenue from the US market saw a 7.9 per cent increase, contributing positively to overall performance during the quarter.
 
“Our Media & Communication business, which accounts for more than 31 per cent of our revenue, posted a smart Q-o-Q growth of 6.8 per cent, supported by large deal ramp-ups and new deal wins across regions. The Transportation business, which accounts for over 53 per cent of our revenue, registered a 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q growth in the second quarter, building on the momentum of large deal wins and global OEM SDV programmes,” Raghavan added.

More From This Section

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

TCS Q2 results: Net profit up 1.4% at ₹12,075 cr, revenue rises 2.4%

TCS

TCS Q2 FY26 results: Net profit up 1.4% at ₹12,075 cr; dividend declared

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks' Q2 revenue up 20% at ₹2,340 cr, adds 93 stores

Marico

Marico's India business to see high single-digit volume growth in Q2

Sidbi

Sidbi net profit rises by 19.5% to record high of ₹4,811 cr in FY25

Topics : Tata Elxsi Q2 results IT companies Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon