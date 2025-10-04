Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
USFDA classifies Lupin's Pithampur Unit-2 inspection as Official Action Indicated

USFDA classifies Lupin's Pithampur Unit-2 inspection as Official Action Indicated

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Lupin announced that with respect to the inspection undertaken by U.S. FDA at its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility from July 8 to July 17, 2025, wherein the inspection was closed with the issuance of a Form-483 with four observations, the U.S. FDA has determined the inspection classification of this facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI)".

The Company is working with the U.S. FDA to satisfactorily resolve the compliance issues and is committed to be compliant with CGMP standards at all its manufacturing facilities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

