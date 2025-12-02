Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI retains SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank as systemically important banks

RBI on Tuesday said SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will remain domestic systemically important banks, requiring them to hold extra capital buffers based on their systemic importance

According to RBI, SBI must maintain an additional capital requirement of 0.80 per cent of its risk-weighted assets, HDFC Bank is required to maintain an additional 0.40 per cent, and ICICI Bank 0.20 per cent.. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday that State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will continue to be classified as systemically important banks.
 
What does ‘systemically important’ mean for banks?
 
Systemically important banks are ones that are too big to fail due to their size, cross-jurisdictional activities, complexity, lack of substitutability and interconnectedness. The disorderly failure of these banks has the potential to cause significant disruption to the essential services they provide to the banking system and, in turn, to overall economic activity.
 
What additional capital buffers do these banks need to maintain?
   
According to RBI, SBI must maintain an additional capital requirement of 0.80 per cent of its risk-weighted assets, HDFC Bank is required to maintain an additional 0.40 per cent, and ICICI Bank 0.20 per cent.

When were SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank classified as D-SIBs?
 
RBI announced SBI and ICICI Bank as domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) in 2015 and 2016. Further, in 2017, HDFC Bank was classified as a D-SIB along with SBI and ICICI Bank.
 
What is RBI’s D-SIB framework and how does it work?
 
The D-SIB framework, which was issued in 2014 by RBI, requires the central bank to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs).
 
How is the additional equity requirement applied under the framework?
 
Based on the bucket in which a D-SIB is placed, an additional common equity requirement has to be applied to it.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

