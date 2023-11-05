close
DRI conducts search operation at Havells India corporate office in Noida

The search was conducted over "alleged mis-classification in import of Heating Element," the company said

Havells India

The company has 15 manufacturing units and 90 per cent of the products sold in the country are manufactured in-house

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has conducted a search operation at the headquarters of Havells India, a leading manufacturer of electrical goods and appliances.
DRI acts as the lead agency to check smuggling and cases of commercial fraud.
"The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted a search at the Corporate office of the Company viz. Havells India Limited in Noida, which concluded this morning on 4th November 2023 at around 2:20 am," Havells India said in a regulatory filing.
The search was conducted over "alleged mis-classification in import of Heating Element," the company said.
According to the company- which operates in the consumer electrical and appliances market with brands such as Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard and REO - its impact on financial, operation or other activities on the company cannot be quantified at this point in time.
However, it said, "in the preliminary assessment, we understand that it will not have any material impact on financial operations or other activities of the company."

For 2022-23, Havells India reported a revenue of Rs 16,868.38 crore.
The company has 15 manufacturing units and 90 per cent of the products sold in the country are manufactured in-house.

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

