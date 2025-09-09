Stocks to watch today, Sep 9: Infosys, TVS Motor, RailTel Corp, IRB Infra

Stocks to Watch on September 9, 2025: signals a positive start for Indian benchmarks amid mixed global cues. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 43 points at 24,936, hinting at a positive opening. GIFT Nifty signals a positive start for Indian benchmarks amid mixed global cues. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 43 points at 24,936, hinting at a positive opening.

In the previous session, the Sensex added 76.54 points or 0.09 per cent to 80,787.30, while the Nifty inched up 32.15 points or 0.13 per cent to 24,773.15.

Asian markets were mostly higher mirroring Wall Street’s tech-driven rally. Nikkei was up 0.6 per cent, extending gains for a second session after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday. The Topix rose 0.4 per cent. Hang Seng gained 1 per cent. ASX 200, meanwhile, fell 0.6 per cent.

Overnight in the US, all three major indices closed higher, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.45 per cent to 21,798.70 – a record close after hitting a new intraday high. The S&P 500 rose 0.21 per cent to 6,495.15, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 114.09 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 45,514.95. Tech stocks led the rally, with Broadcom up 3 per cent and Nvidia rebounding nearly 1 per cent after recent sharp losses. Amazon and Microsoft also advanced. Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to track on Tuesday, September 9: Infosys: Board to meet on September 11 to consider a share buyback proposal.

TVS Motor Company: To pass on full benefit of GST rate cut across its ICE vehicle portfolio, effective September 22. Arkade Developers: Reports malware incident impacting select IT systems; mitigation underway, authorities notified. IRB Infrastructure Developers: Toll collections rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y in August 2025 to ₹563.2 crore vs. ₹502.6 crore last year. RailTel Corporation: Bags multiple orders worth ₹713.55 crore from Bihar Education Project Council. HUDCO: Signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority to provide up to ₹11,300 crore in funding over five years for land, housing, and infrastructure projects. Brigade Enterprises: Signs luxury residential project in East Bengaluru spread over 10.75 acres, with 2.5 mn sq ft saleable area and GDV of ₹2,500 crore.

Arisinfra Solutions: Subsidiary launches ‘Arsh Greens’ project in Bengaluru with Vaishnavi Residences; 2.06 lakh sq ft development with GDV of up to ₹200 crore. Strides Pharma: Subsidiary Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, partners with Kenox Pharmaceuticals for US nasal spray product development and filings. Godrej Consumer Products: Indonesian arm begins construction of a new manufacturing site at Kendal, with ₹250 crore investment. Supreme Power Equipment: Wins fresh order worth ₹10.02 crore from a Karnataka-based power company; however, a July export order from Mexico has been terminated. John Cockerill: Bags ₹50 crore order from Godawari Power & Ispat for a 6HI cold rolling mill at Tilda, Chhattisgarh.