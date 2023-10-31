



Overnight, Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite in the US jumped up to 1.6 per cent. The US Federal Reserve's rate outcome and commentary will be released tomorrow night.

Asia Pacific markets edged lower this morning ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy outcome. Benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to start largely flat on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. At 7:30 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were unchanged at 19,216.Asia Pacific markets edged lower this morning ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy outcome.

Q2 earnings today: L&T, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer, GAIL, Indian Oil, Jindal Steel and Power, Mankind Pharma, and Max Financial, among others. L&T, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer, GAIL, Indian Oil, Jindal Steel and Power, Mankind Pharma, and Max Financial, among others.

Tata Motors: The company has won an arbitral award of Rs 765.78 crore plus interest as compensation for its investment in Singur, the erstwhile site for the production of the Nano. The company has won an arbitral award of Rs 765.78 crore plus interest as compensation for its investment in Singur, the erstwhile site for the production of the Nano. Read

RIL: Reliance Jio has made a contrarian call vis-a-vis competitors by deciding not to raise the 5G tariff, which is currently at the same level as 4G, according to a top company executive. Reliance Jio has made a contrarian call vis-a-vis competitors by deciding not to raise the 5G tariff, which is currently at the same level as 4G, according to a top company executive. Read

TVS Motor: The automobile major has posted a marginal rise in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of FY24 to Rs 386.34 crore, compared to Rs 386.31 crore during the July to September period of FY23. The automobile major has posted a marginal rise in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of FY24 to Rs 386.34 crore, compared to Rs 386.31 crore during the July to September period of FY23. Read

Marico: Marico's Q2 earnings were below estimates with its net profit rising 17.3 per cent to Rs 353 crore, missing analysts' average estimate of Rs 357 crore. Read



Power Grid Corp: The company has acquired Beawar Dausa Transmission through tariff-based competitive bidding for an aggregate value of nearly Rs 21.37 crore subject to adjustment. Marico's Q2 earnings were below estimates with its net profit rising 17.3 per cent to Rs 353 crore, missing analysts' average estimate of Rs 357 crore.The company has acquired Beawar Dausa Transmission through tariff-based competitive bidding for an aggregate value of nearly Rs 21.37 crore subject to adjustment.

DLF: The realty major reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 622.78 crore for the Sept quarter. The revenue rose 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,347.7 crore.

Blue Star: The company posted a 66 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 70.67 crore for the Sept quarter. Revenue from operations rose 19.5 per cent YoY.

Procter & Gamble: The company has reported a 36.44 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 210.69 crore for the Sept quarter.

Speciality Restaurants: The firm's Q2 net profit rose 47.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5.76 crore. Its revenue was up 4.4 per cent to Rs 97.9 crore.

Triveni Engineering: The company's Q2 net profit tumbled 98 per cent to Rs 29.1 crore versus Rs 1,388 crore a year ago. Revenue was up 9.9 per cent at Rs 1,617.4 crore.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: The company has received a cane price payment of Rs 1,361 crore for each of its 14 sugar units from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. The amount is towards the cane payment arrears for the sugar season 2022-23.

PSP Projects: The company has won orders worth Rs 200.25 crore in Gujarat.

Gulf Oil Lubricants: The company has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Tirex and consequently Tirex has become a subsidiary of the company.

RR Metalmakers India: Sweety Ghodake has tendered her resignation as the company's Chief Financial Officer effective Oct 30.