Stocks to Watch Today, July 2: HDB Financial, Asian Paints, Maruti, V-Mart

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, July 2, 2025: The looming tariff deadline on July 9 is expected to keep investor sentiment in check in the near-term. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures are quoting 32 points higher at 25,676 level.

Globally, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated, overnight, that the Fed might have already cut interest rates if not for US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading around 1 per cent lower after Trump said he may go ahead with the 30-35 per cent tariff on the country. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi shed 1.8 per cent. On the contrary, Australia's ASX200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices were up by 0.16 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates On Wall Street, the S&P 500 inched down 0.11 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.82 per cent, but the Dow Jones gained 0.91 per cent. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: New listing: Shares of HDB Financial, and Sambhv Steel Tubes will list on the bourses today, in the mainboard category, while those of Supertech EV, Suntech Infra Solutions, Rama Telecom will list under SME category. Shares of Piccadily Agro Industries, already listed on BSE SME, will debut on the NSE counterpart. Maruti Suzuki share price: Maruti Suzuki reported a 6-per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in total sales to 1.68 lakh units in June 2025. While exports climbed 22 per cent to 37,842 units, total domestic sales dragged 12 per cent to 1.3 lakh units.

Further, Maruti Suzuki reported a 4.2-per cent Y-o-Y dip in monthly production at 1.27 lakh units. Hero MotoCorp share price: Hero Moto said its total domestic sales increased by 7 per cent to 5.25 lakh units in June 2025 versus 4.91 lakh units in June 2024. Two-wheeler sales were at 5.25 lakh units, including 5.1 lakh units of motorcycle (up 8 per cent Y-o-Y) and 41,305 units of scooter (up 36.7 per cent Y-o-Y). V-Mart Retail share price: V-Mart Retail said the company's total revenue from operations for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), stood at Rs 885 crore, up 13 per cent over Rs 786 crore in Q1FY25. The same store sales growth (SSSG) rose 1 per cent on year. Moreover, V-Mart retail added 15 new stores, but shut 2 stores during the quarter, to take the total store count to 510.

Adani Enterprises share price: Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), has completed the acquisition of 85.1 per cent stake in Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt. Ltd (AWIEPL). The acquisition has been done at an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore, and aims to expand Adani Defence's footprint in the Aircraft Services & MRO industry. Paras Defence share price: France-based CERBAIR, a European counter-UAV company, is looking to buy up to 30 CHIMERA 200 systems (an advanced Man portable radio frequency detection and neutralisation device), developed by Paras Anti Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. The deal is worth approximately ₹22 crore (€2.2 million).

Asian Paints share price: Following a complaint by Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has decided to investigate if Asian Paints allegedly exploited its dominant position in the paints industry. In the complaint, Birla Opus Paints has reportedly accused Asian Paints of putting restrictive clauses with its distributors, discouraging them from selling Birla Opus. The CCI order, however, clarified that observations made were not a final view on the case merits and directed the director general (DG) to conduct the probe without being swayed in any manner. SBI Card share price: SBI Cards and Payment has received a Show Cause Notice from the Additional Commissioner of CGST, proposing to disallow Input Tax credit (ITC) of Rs 81.46 crore. The notice alleges that SBI Card availed ineligible ITC worth Rs 46.53 lakh during FY20-21, and also availed excess ITC worth Rs 81.46 crore during FY18-21.

Lupin share price: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Lupin's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38 per cent. CLN Energy share price: CLN Energy has secured a tender, worth ₹107.91 crore, to supply lithium-ion batteries. Separately, it has also completed the first phase of supply of lithium-ion batteries to BSNL. MOIL share price: MOIL has increased the prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore, with Manganese content of 44 per cent and above, by 2 per cent from July 1, 2025. Prices of all other Ferro grades have also been increased by 2 per cent. Moreover, the prices of all Chemical grades have been increased by 2 per cent.

Master Trust share price: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Master Capital Services, has filed an application with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a Mutual Fund license. Once approved, the com[any aims to act as sponsor of the Asset Management Company and launch Mutual Fund schemes. NMDC share price: NMDC's total production, in June 2025, stood at 3.57 MT as against 3.37 MT at the end of June 2024. Sales, however, fell to 3.58 MT from 3.73 MT Y-o-Y. Rainbow Children's Medicare share price: Rainbow Children's has completed the acquisition of 76 per cent of fully diluted equity share capital and 100 per cent of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference shares (NCRPS) of Prashanthi Medicare Private Limited.