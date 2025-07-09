Stocks to Watch today, July 9: The Indian stock market is poised for a flat start, albeit in the negative zone as fresh updates on trade tariffs keep investor sentiment cautious. While markets concluded the previous trading session with fag-end buying, the optimism might not continue its trajectory on D-street.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 7:19 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25 points lower at 25,578, signalling a subdued start. Global markets also remained flat with the S&P 500 index ending the session at 6,225.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted over 165 points or 0.37 per cent, concluding at 44,240.76.

In the Asia-Pacific region as well, the cautious sentiment prevailed with Japan's Nikkei quoting 39,615.09, down by 72 points or 0.18 per cent. The Hang Seng index was down by 233 points or nearly 1 per cent, at 23,915.37. On the global front, Trump has once again dropped a bomb for the pharma sector, warning that the industry could witness a triple-digit tariff rate. “They're going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 percent,” Trump reportedly said. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Union Bank of India: In its latest quarterly update, the banking firm reported a 5.01 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its total business at ₹22.14 lakh crore for the first quarter of FY26. Domestic deposits stood at ₹12.40 lakh crore, up 3.62 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 2.54 per cent Q-o-Q. The Bank's total domestic RAM (Retail, Agriculture and MSME) advances surged 10.31 per cent Y-o-Y during the same period. Within this segment, domestic retail advances stood out with an impressive growth of 25.60 per cent Y-o-Y.

Ola Electric: The EV player launched a mass roll-out of MoveOS 5 for its S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. As per the company release, the new update is aimed at providing enhanced performance, better reliability and increased range. As per the company release, the new update also includes advanced battery management features to provide improved battery performance and health. Tata Motors: In Q1FY26, the Tata group firm reported global wholesales (including JLR) of 2,99,664 units, marking a 9 per cent decline compared to Q1FY25. The global wholesales of the company's CV segment, including the Tata Daewoo range, stood at 87,569 units, reflecting a 6 per cent drop from the same period last year. Meanwhile, PV wholesales, including EVs, totaled 1,24,809 units in Q1 FY26.

GOCL: The Hinduja group firm has announced that the company Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. This dividend proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for next month. Ceat: The Company has approved an investment of up to ₹355 Lakhs through subscription to the rights issue of equity shares of Tyresnmore Online Private Ltd. The investment will be made via subscription of up to 29,084 equity shares of face value ₹1 each, fully paid-up.

KPI Green Energy: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Company, named ‘KPIN Clean Power Four LLP’. The SPV has been incorporated by the company with a total contribution of ₹99,000 by KPI and ₹1,000 by KPark Sunbeat Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The SPV is yet to commence business operations and currently has no turnover. "The main objective of the SPV is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy, or other renewable sources," the company stated in its exchange filing.

Synergy Green: Adani Wind has awarded Synergy Green Industries Ltd. a development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts. The development is expected to be completed in Q3 of FY26. Synergy Green is already supplying bearing housing castings for Adani’s 5 MW turbine platform. With this latest order, the company’s order book with Adani Wind is expected to grow significantly from ₹20 Crores in FY25 to an estimated ₹40 Crores in FY26, based on projected volumes. Supreme Industries: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for the supply of 2,00,000 units of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders, awarded via a tender process. The total order value is estimated at approximately ₹54 crores. The contract will be valid for 6 months from the date of LOA, with a provision for extension or repetition for an additional 6 months at BPCL’s sole discretion.

Tata Steel: The company reported crude steel production of 5.26 million tons in Q1FY26, slightly lower than the 5.44 million tons recorded in the previous quarter (Q4FY25). On a Y-o-Y basis as well, production declined marginally from 5.27 million tons in Q1FY25. ZEE Entertainment Enterprises: The media company informed the exchanges that its shareholders approved the appointments of Divya Karani as an independent director and Saurav Adhikari as a non-executive director of the Company’s Board. These appointments come at a time when the promoters of Zeel are planning to raise their stake in the company to 18.39 per cent via a preferential allotment of fully convertible warrants valued at ₹2,237.4 crore.