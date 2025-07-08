Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations

US-based trading firm Jane Street has criticised the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), describing its recent order alleging market manipulation as “fundamentally mistaken” in an internal letter to employees.

The company defended its trading activity as “basic index arbitrage”, rejecting Sebi’s characterisation of its strategy as manipulative.

Jane Street said it is preparing a formal response and is exploring legal options. It also claimed that repeated attempts to engage with the markets regulator since February had been “consistently rebuffed”.

In a letter sent to staff over the weekend, Jane Street accused Sebi of using “inflammatory language” and displaying a “misunderstanding of standard hedging practices and the interrelationships between derivative and underlying markets”, in its July 3 order.