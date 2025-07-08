Home / Markets / News / Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations

Jane Street said it is preparing a formal response and is exploring legal options. It also claimed that repeated attempts to engage with the markets regulator since February had been “consistently rebuffed”.
Khushboo Tiwari, Samie Modak
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
US-based trading firm Jane Street has criticised the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), describing its recent order alleging market manipulation as “fundamentally mistaken” in an internal letter to employees.
 
The company defended its trading activity as “basic index arbitrage”, rejecting Sebi’s characterisation of its strategy as manipulative.
 
Jane Street said it is preparing a formal response and is exploring legal options. It also claimed that repeated attempts to engage with the markets regulator since February had been “consistently rebuffed”.
 
In a letter sent to staff over the weekend, Jane Street accused Sebi of using “inflammatory language” and displaying a “misunderstanding of standard hedging practices and the interrelationships between derivative and underlying markets”, in its July 3 order.
 
“It’s deeply upsetting to see the firm mischaracterised this way,” the letter said. “We take pride in the role we serve in markets around the world, and it’s painful to have our reputation tarnished by a report based on so many erroneous or unsupported assertions.” 
 
Jane Street did not respond to emailed queries by the time of publication.
 
Sebi’s order barred Jane Street and its group entities from participating in the Indian market, and directed the disgorgement of alleged “unlawful gains” amounting to ~4,834 crore. The regulator also indicated that its investigation into the group’s other trading strategies was ongoing.
 
Responding to Jane Street’s claims, the markets regulator said: “As with all Sebi orders, the July 3 order is a speaking order that lays out Sebi’s prima facie case and addresses all relevant areas and questions. At this stage, we have nothing to add to what is already contained, explained and reasoned in that order.”
 
Jane Street said it had provided information promptly and transparently when Sebi first requested details of its trading in August 2024. It added that senior executives from its Hong Kong and New York offices had travelled to Mumbai to meet with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
“Based on that conversation, we made modifications to our trading to address their preferences,” the proprietary trading major claimed.
 

Topics: SEBI, Stock Market, Markets

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

