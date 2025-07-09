No proposal to link options leverage limits to cash positions, says Sebi

India's markets regulator said on Tuesday that there was no proposal under consideration to link options leverage limits to cash positions.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued the statement after its chairman said on Monday that the regulator is stepping up surveillance to detect manipulation in derivatives trading.

This comes just days after Sebi banned US securities trading firm Jane Street from the local market.

Sebi's order, which also included the seizure of $567 million in Jane Street's funds, alleged that some of the firm's trading strategies manipulated stock indexes, causing losses for retail investors on the opposite side of those trades.