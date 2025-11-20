Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gretex Corporate Services rises 5% as arm Gretex Share Broking plans IPO

Gretex Corporate Services rises 5% as arm Gretex Share Broking plans IPO

According to the filing, the proposed IPO may comprise a fresh issue of equity shares and/or an offer for sale (OFS). The size, structure, and other details of the proposed IPO will be finalised soon

Gretex Corporate Services share price

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gretex Corporate Services shares gained 4.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹388.5 per share. The stock hovered near its upper band of ₹388.6 per share. At 11:44 AM, Gretex Corporate Services’ shares were trading 4.03 per cent higher at ₹385 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 85,451.21.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹871.61 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹460.25 per share and 52-week low at ₹213.56. 

Why were Gretex Corporate Services shares rising in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company arm Gretex Share Broking proposed to undertake an initial public offering (IPO), subject to necessary approvals from authorities. 
 
 
According to the filing, the proposed IPO may comprise a fresh issue of equity shares and/or an offer for sale (OFS). The size, structure, and other details of the proposed IPO will be finalised in due course.
 
“We hereby inform you that the Company’s material subsidiary, Gretex Share Broking, has proposed to undertake an Initial Public Offering (IPO), subject to necessary approvals from its stock exchanges, Sebi, and other applicable regulatory authorities,” the filing read. 

Also Read

Sunita Tools share price

Sunita Tools rises 4% as Avisan Group deal marks naval defence entry

bull markets, markets

Why did Epack Prefab Technologies shares skyrocket 10% today; Find out here

Mahindra Holidays share price

Mahindra Holidays shares gain 7% on plans to foray into leisure hospitality

Jaiprakash Power, Adani Enterprises share price

JP Power up 12% as Adani Ent's rescue plan for JAL gets creditors' approval

Reliance Power share price

Reliance Power shares gain 4% amid plans to strengthen governance

 
That apart, in Q2FY26, Gretex Corporate Services reported a 11.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹12.9 crore, as compared to ₹14.6 crore a year ago.  Its revenue from operations also decreased 15 per cent to ₹79.6 crore, as compared to ₹93.7 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹19.6 crore, as against ₹19.3 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin stood at 29 per cent, as compared to 10.6 per cent. 
 
Gretex Corporate Services has expertise in offering services including IPO assistance, angel funding, venture capital, business valuation, alternative investment funds , open offer, and a wide range of financial solutions. Its operations span across the nation, where the company actively support SMEs, encouraging small businesses and entrepreneurs to reach their growth objectives and contribute to the nation's development. Gretex Corporate Services Limited has its headquarters situated in Mumbai and also has branch offices in Kolkata, Jaipur, and Indore. Gretex is dedicated to investing in corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects that enhance and support communities, empowering them to thrive independently.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty50 atop 26,150; SMIDs gather pace

JP Power stock can rally another 26%, retest July highs; suggest tech charts.

JP Power shares soar 29% in 2 days; how much can the stock gain? Tech view

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance up 10% in 4 days; hits new high. Should you buy or hold?

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan surges 6%, hits record high; analysts see more upside

Nvidia results

Nvidia's bullish outlook: What it means for Mag 7, Indian IT and FII flows

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon