Supreme Petrochem shares climb 5% on Q4FY25 results, dividend news; details

Supreme Petrochem share price: Shares of the petrochemicals company Shares of the petrochemicals company Supreme Petrochem climbed 4.92 per cent to ₹ 663.25 per share during intra-day trading on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The movement in the company's share price came on the back of the company's announcement of its quarterly earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). Along with its results, the company also announced a dividend reward for its shareholders.

Supreme Petrochem Q4FY25 results

The petrochemicals company reported a decline of 18.71 per cent year-on-year in its profit after tax (PAT), at ₹106.9 crore, compared to ₹131.5 crore reported during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the PAT has jumped 49.72 per cent on a sequential basis, from ₹71.35 crore reported in Q3FY25.

During the quarter under review, Supreme Petrochem's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,539 crore, down 1.52 per cent compared to ₹1,563 crore reported in Q4FY24. The revenue, however, jumped 9.51 per cent on a sequential basis from ₹1,405 crore in Q3FY25.

Supreme Petrochem's Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during Q4FY25 slipped 15.90 per cent to ₹163.4 crore from ₹194.3 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY24. However, the Ebita jumped 40.02 per cent on a sequential basis from ₹116.7 crore in Q3FY25.

Supreme Petrochem dividend 2025

Supreme Petrochem, in an exchange filing, has also announced that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 (Rupees Seven and Paise Fifty Only) per equity share for FY25. This, however, remains subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

"The shareholders of the company who hold shares as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 4, 2025, will be eligible to receive the final dividend," the company said in its exchange filing.

About Supreme Petrochem

Incorporated in 1989, Supreme Petrochem is promoted by Supreme Industries and R Raheja Investments. The company manufactures various styrenic products, including polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, and styrene monomer. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

As of April 24, 2025, Supreme Petrochem commands a market capitalization of ₹12,287.56 crore on the BSE. Supreme Petrochem shares have posted a decline of nearly 3 per cent year-to-date.

The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹926.30 - ₹518.05 on the BSE.

At 2:22 PM on Thursday, Supreme Petrochem shares were trading at ₹653.45 apiece, up 3.38 per cent from the previous close of ₹632.10 per share on the BSE.