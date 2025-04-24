Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investors rush to buy Sanofi India shares ahead of ex-dividend date; detail

Investors rush to buy Sanofi India shares ahead of ex-dividend date; detail

The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible

sanofi india dividend

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanofi India Share Price, Dividend News: The shares of pharmaceutical company Sanofi India were in demand on the bourses on Thursday, April 24, 2024, ahead of their ex-dividend date. The company's share price advanced 4.39 per cent to ₹6,717.5 per share on the BSE during intra-day deals on Thursday.
 
The company's shares continued to trade higher, and as of 1:27 PM on Thursday, they were quoted at ₹6,633.65 per share, up 3.09 per cent from the previous close.
 
The upward movement in the company's share price aligns with the company's announcement of dividend rewards for its shareholders. Notably, the company's shares are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, April 25, 2024. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Sanofi India informed the bourses that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹117 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. This, however, remains subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 69th Annual General Meeting.  Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates
 
Sanofi India dividend record date

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Max India up 3% as board approves to raise ₹125 crore through rights issue

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Fertiliser stock zooms 79% from March low. Should you book profits or hold?

Nestle

Nestle falls 5% from day's high as Q4 profit slips; earnings decoded here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why this Tata group company's stock slipped 6% in trade today; Details here

pills, pharma

This smallcap pharma stock surges 10%, nears record high. Do you own?

The pharmaceutical company has set Friday, April 25, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the dividend payment. The company will finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
Sanofi India dividend yield:
At the current market price, Sanofi India's dividend yield stands at 1.77 per cent.
 
Sanofi India dividend history: 
The pharmaceutical company has consistently rewarded its shareholders with dividend payouts. According to BSE data, Sanofi India paid an interim dividend of ₹50 per share and a final dividend of ₹117 per share in 2024. Earlier, in 2023, Sanofi India paid a special dividend of ₹183 per share and a final dividend of ₹194 per share to its shareholders. 
 
Sanofi India share price history:
Historically, Sanofi India shares have exhibited mixed performance over the past year. The company's share price has advanced nearly 13 per cent in the last one month and 3 per cent in the last six months, while it has dropped nearly 19 per cent over the last year. Sanofi India shares have posted a gain of 9 per cent year-to-date, whereas the Sensex has advanced nearly 2 per cent this year.
 
Sanofi India's shares have a 2-week range of ₹7,593.60 - ₹4,145.90 on the BSE.
 
About Sanofi India:
Sanofi India is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of drugs and pharmaceuticals. It has its own manufacturing facilities in Goa and Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The pharmaceutical company sells products through independent distributors, primarily in India. Sanofi India's products, such as Lantus, Combiflam, Amaryl, and Allegra, feature in the top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India.
 
As of April 24, 2025, Sanofi India's market capitalisation stands at ₹15,277.30 crore on the BSE. The company is a constituent of the BSE 500 index.
 

More From This Section

cash flow, market, Rupee, cash, liquidity

Forex, interest rate traders turn cautious after Pahalgam terror attack

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, M&M, Airtel drag Sensex 250 pts to 79,860; smallcaps outperform

fmcg shopping consumer consumption

HUL, Nestle, Tata Consumer: How to trade these FMCG stocks post Q4 results?

pakistan Flag(Photo: Shutterstock)

Pahalgam attack: Karachi-100 index crashes 2,565 pts as tensions mount

Share Market

Why are Can Fin Homes shares down 3% after Q4 results? All you need to know

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Sanofi India The Smart Investor Share price Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon