Here's why Synergy Green Industries shares hit record high today; details

Synergy Green Industries share price: Synergy Green Industries shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 10.90 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹576.80 per share.

At 12:25 PM, Synergy Green Industries shares continued to trade higher, up 5.13 per cent at ₹546.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 83,742.09 levels.

Why did Synergy Green Industries share price hit a record high today?

Synergy Green Industries shares surged to a record high today after the company announced a major order win from Adani Wind, the wind energy arm of Adani New Industries.

In an exchange filing, Synergy Green Industries said, “We are pleased to inform you that Adani Wind, the wind energy division of Adani New Industries Ltd. and one of the fastest-growing wind OEMs in India, has awarded Synergy Green Industries Ltd. a development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts.” The development work is slated to be completed in Q3FY26, followed by the start of serial production in Q4FY26. This comes as an expansion of Synergy Green Industries’ existing partnership with Adani Wind – the company is already supplying bearing housing castings for Adani’s 5 MW turbine platform. Including the latest order, Synergy Green’s order book with Adani Wind is expected to double from ₹20 crore in FY25 to ₹40 crore in FY26, based on anticipated volumes.

With manufacturing facilities in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Synergy Green continues to cement its leadership in producing large, high-precision castings for wind turbine components. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates “We are proud to be a trusted supplier to leading global Wind OEMs, and this order further reinforces our strategic positioning in the renewable energy sector,” Synergy Green Industries said. About Synergy Green Industries Synergy Green Industries is a premier foundry and manufacturer of large-size castings, headquartered in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Equipped with one of India’s largest semi-automated fast-loop moulding lines and induction furnaces capable of handling up to 33 MT pieces, the company produces SG Iron, grey iron, and steel castings in weights ranging from 3 to 30 MT, with an annual capacity of around 30,000 MT.