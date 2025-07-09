Union Bank shares crack 6% after Q1 business update; details here
Union Bank of India shares fell 6 per cent after it reported a sequential decline in several key operational metrics for the June quarterSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Union Bank of India slipped 6 per cent on Wednesday after the lender reported a sequential decline in several key operational metrics for the June 2025 quarter, despite year-on-year growth in its loan book.
The lender's stock fell as much as 5.8 per cent during the day to ₹141.5 per share, the biggest intraday fall since May 6 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.2 per cent lower at ₹143 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:55 AM.
Shares of the company fell for the third straight day and currently trade at 5.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 7.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Union Bank of India has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.09 trillion, according to BSE data. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
Union Bank of India Q1 business update
Total business stood at ₹22.14 lakh crore as of 30th June 2025, down 1.80 per cent from ₹22.55 lakh crore in the March quarter. Global deposits fell 2.54 per cent sequentially to ₹12.40 lakh crore, while domestic CASA (current and savings account) deposits dropped 5.43 per cent.
On the lending side, global gross advances declined 0.85 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹9.75 lakh crore, with domestic advances also seeing a 0.83 per cent dip.
While retail lending remained a bright spot, with domestic retail advances rising 5.63 per cent sequentially and 25.60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the overall weakness in deposit growth and moderation in advances weighed on sentiment.
Domestic RAM (Retail, Agriculture and MSME) advances rose 2.50 per cent Q-o-Q and 10.31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.45 lakh crore.
Union Bank of India's Q4 results
The state-owned lender's March quarter net profit jumped 50 per cent to ₹4,985 crore. The bank had earned a net profit of ₹3,311 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Total income rose to ₹33,254 crore in the quarter as compared to ₹31,058 crore in the same period a year ago.
The loan growth came at 8.62 per cent for FY25 as against a target of 11-13 per cent, while the net interest margin came at 2.91 per cent, within the target band guided earlier.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices