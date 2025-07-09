Union Bank shares crack 6% after Q1 business update; details here

Shares of Union Bank of India slipped 6 per cent on Wednesday after the lender reported a sequential decline in several key operational metrics for the June 2025 quarter, despite year-on-year growth in its loan book.

The lender's stock fell as much as 5.8 per cent during the day to ₹141.5 per share, the biggest intraday fall since May 6 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.2 per cent lower at ₹143 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:55 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the third straight day and currently trade at 5.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 7.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Union Bank of India has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.09 trillion, according to BSE data.

Union Bank of India Q1 business update Total business stood at ₹22.14 lakh crore as of 30th June 2025, down 1.80 per cent from ₹22.55 lakh crore in the March quarter. Global deposits fell 2.54 per cent sequentially to ₹12.40 lakh crore, while domestic CASA (current and savings account) deposits dropped 5.43 per cent. On the lending side, global gross advances declined 0.85 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹9.75 lakh crore, with domestic advances also seeing a 0.83 per cent dip. While retail lending remained a bright spot, with domestic retail advances rising 5.63 per cent sequentially and 25.60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the overall weakness in deposit growth and moderation in advances weighed on sentiment.