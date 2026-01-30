Laxmi Organic share price hits record low on weak Q3 operational performace

In the last 12 months, Laxmi Organic Industries share price has declined 34.33 per cent, as compared to a 8.64 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Laxmi Organic Industries share price touched a record low after the company reported a steep decline in its operating profit. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) slumped 33 per cent on year to ₹49.9 crore from ₹74.8 crore.

"The continued pressure on spreads in ethyl acetate and the adverse product mix between essentials and specialties weighed on the company's profitability. Moreover, the fixed-cost base increased due to the commissioning of new manufacturing sites, which also impacted the profit," Laxmi Organic Industries said in its investor presentation.

Laxmi Organic Industries reported a 13 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its net profit during the third quarter (Q3FY26). The net profit was at ₹25.4 crore versus ₹29.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).