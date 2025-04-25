Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nelco shares slide 8% on posting Q4 nos; What's worrying the investors?

Nelco shares slide 8% on posting Q4 nos; What's worrying the investors?

Nelco share price: The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share (10 per cent) (face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nelco share price: Shares of Nelco tumbled 7.9 per cent in trade, logging an intraday low at ₹808 per share. The counter saw selling after the company posted a weak set on fourth quarter (Q4Fy25) numbers.
 
At 11:22 AM, Nelco shares were trading 7.13 per cent lower at ₹815.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.29 per cent at 78,772.54. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,860.95 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,500 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹647.65 per share.
 
 
In past one year, Nelco shares have gained 16 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 7 per cent.

Nelco results

The company reported its Q4 numbers after market hours on Thursday. 
In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Nelco reported a net loss of ₹4.08 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹6.1 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹67.52 crore as compared to ₹81.61 crore a year ago. 

Also Read

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Smallcap index hits record high; 63 Moons, Nelco zoom over 50% within 1 mth

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This Tata Group co stock surged 53% in 3 weeks; zoomed 108% from June low

china, china flag, Politburo

Politburo to shed light on Xi Jinping's strategy for trade war stimulus

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

SBI Cards or SBI Life: Which stock should you buy post Q4 results?

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 1000pts at 78,800 as India-Pak relations weigh; financials drag

 
The company's total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹70.16 crore as compared to ₹82.34 crore. Besides, total expenses in the quarter decreased 9 per cent to ₹60.89 crore as compared to ₹66.89 crore a year ago. 

Nelco dividend 

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share (10 per cent) (face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. 

About Nelco

Nelco Limited, a part of the Tata Group, is a leading provider of satellite communication solutions in India, dedicated to empowering enterprise and government customers through innovative and customized connectivity services.
 
With deep expertise across VSAT connectivity, Satcom Projects, and Integrated Security & Surveillance Solutions, Nelco enables organizations across various industries to unlock their full potential.
Backed by robust infrastructure, strong domain knowledge, and end-to-end capabilities in consulting, system integration, customisation, and lifecycle management, we deliver reliable, flexible, and cost-effective communication solutions tailored to customer needs.

More From This Section

bear market down

Why markets fell today: Ceasefire violation on LoC drags Sensex 1,075 pts

Markets expect an escalation in India–Pakistan tensions, say analysts

Markets expect an escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, say analysts

goa

Hotel stocks slide, IHCL, Lemon Tree, ITC Hotels down up to 6%; here's why

SBI Cards

SBI Cards tanks over 6% after Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

L&T Technology drops 7% on posting Q4 results; Here's what analysts advice

Topics : Nelco Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon