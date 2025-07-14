Tata group agri-related stock hits 11-month high ahead of Q1 results

Rallis India share price

Shares of Rallis India hit 11-month high of ₹358.60, rakllying 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in a weak market ahead of their June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings today. The stock price of Tata group agri related company is quoting at its highest level since October 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹378.40 on October 16, 2024.

At 09:39 AM; Rallis India was trading 2 per cent higher at ₹351.30, as compared to 0.46 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

In the past six months the Rallis India stock has outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent, as against 7.5 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Rallis India is engaged primarily in the business of manufacture and marketing of agri inputs.

Q1 results date Rallis India has informed stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 14, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY25). Business outlook Meanwhile, Rallis India had reported weaker-than-expected March 2025 quarter (Q4), hitting by subdued export performance and pricing pressure in the domestic crop care segment. A 3 per cent volume growth in a weak operating environment for the industry, driven by lower crop protection sprays and poor crop economics, is encouraging.

"Rallis continues to focus on filling product portfolio gaps, investing in expanding reach (led by investment in branding initiatives and territorial realignment) and overhead cost reduction driving efficiencies. Since his appointment as Rallis’ MD & CEO, Mr. Gyanendra Shukla, has been taking measures to restore the company’s past glory. While some of these measure may bear fruit in the long-term, weak demand environment in FY25 suppressed the short-term benefits of such measures," analysts at Elara Capital said in Q4 result update. Meanwhile, the outlook for the Indian agriculture sector in FY 2025-26 appears optimistic, according to reports. The management, in the company’s FY25 annual report, had said that it is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of India’s agriculture sector with its comprehensive portfolio range comprising of crop protection, Soil & Plant Health and high quality seeds.

Farmers are increasingly seeking effective solutions to safeguard their crops from biotic and abiotic threats. This has resulted in consistent growth in India’s crop protection sector. Due to increasing demand, India now ranks among the top exporters of agrochemicals globally. Also, going forward, due to favourable market dynamics, the business landscape is expected to show a positive sign of growth. India’s agriculture sector has shown robust growth in recent years, which can be primarily attributed to favourable Government initiatives aimed at improving productivity, encouraging farmers to grow different types of crops and enhancing their incomes. The Ministry of Agriculture is extending vital assistance to farmers through various schemes, which in turn, is resulting in a surge in crop production, Rallis India said.