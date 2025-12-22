Tata Motors CV set for growth, says Nomura; starts coverage with 'Buy'

Valuing TMCV on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) basis, Nomura assigned a 12x EV/Ebitda multiple for its CV business and a 4x EV/Ebit multiple for IVECO, the lower end of peer multiples (4-10x), reflecting IVECO’s smaller scale and lower margins. Over the medium term, Nomura sees potential for higher value accretion in IVECO due to synergies with TMCV’s India business across supply chain, product development, and new market opportunities.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

“Our EPS estimates for TMCV are well ahead of consensus by 12 per cent/11 per cent for FY27F/FY28F,” the report added.