Tata Motors stock tests 200-DMA ahead of demerger; trading strategy here

Technically, the stock seems to be in consolidation mode for the last six months of or so. The medium-term chart shows that the stock has been broadly consolidating in the range of ₹600 - ₹740, barring a sharp dip to ₹536 in the month of April 2025.As per the daily chart, the near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as Tata Motors holds above ₹667 levels; below which a re-test of the lower-band of existing trading band could see the stock drop to ₹620 - ₹600 levels.On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹740 levels, for a likely rally towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹821. The stock is yet to witness any meaningful recovery post the 42 per cent fall from the peak; hence a sharp pullback cannot be ruled out.