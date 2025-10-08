Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' JLR reports over 24% YoY fall in Q2 wholesales; clocks retail sales of 85,495 units

Tata Motors' JLR reports over 24% YoY fall in Q2 wholesales; clocks retail sales of 85,495 units

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) has recorded wholesale volumes of 66,165 units in the second quarter of FY26, down 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) and down 24.2% compared to Q1 FY26.

JLR stated that volumes had reduced during a challenging quarter, reflecting production stoppages since the start of September resulting from the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar and incremental US tariffs impacting JLRs US exports.

The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 76.7% of total wholesale volumes in Q2 FY26, down from 77.2% in the prior quarter and up from 67.0% YoY, reflecting the prioritisation of JLRs most profitable models.

 

Retail sales for the second quarter of 85,495 units were down 17.1% YoY and down 8.7% compared to Q1 FY26.

Compared to the prior year, retail volumes for the second quarter were down in all markets, comprising the UK (down 32.3%), North America (down 9.0%), Europe (down 12.1%), China (down 22.5%), MENA1 (down 15.8%) and Overseas (down 4.1%).

Also Read

IPO

Ongoing IPO in 2025 rush limits material market upside: Bernstein

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 100 pts, IT, Cons Dur lead; PSBs drag

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

No new UK visas for skilled Indians, says Starmer amid anti-immigration row

share market, stock market

Om Freight Forwarders lists at 40% discount on NSE, misses GMP expectations

Apple iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3

AirPods as microphone in iPhone camera: How to use, eligible models, more

The UK was particularly impacted by the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models and the cyber incident in September, while a reduction in domestically produced vehicle sales from Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV (CJLR) in China was partially offset by an increase in imported vehicle sales.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company had reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.80% to currently trade at Rs 692.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Advance Agrolife rises on debut

Advance Agrolife rises on debut

Titan Company spurts as consumer businesses grow 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Titan Company spurts as consumer businesses grow 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Keystone Realtors rises after recording pre-sales of Rs 7.63 bn in Q2

Keystone Realtors rises after recording pre-sales of Rs 7.63 bn in Q2

RBI issues draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

RBI issues draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

INR lingers around record low levels amid firm dollar overseas

INR lingers around record low levels amid firm dollar overseas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon