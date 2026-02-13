Buy range: ₹1,813

Stop loss: ₹1,714

Share price target: ₹1995

Buy range: ₹4,067

Bharat Forge share price has delivered a strong breakout above the recent consolidation zone with a sharp surge in price and volumes, indicating aggressive buying interest. The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, confirming a sustained bullish trend. RSI near 75 reflects strong momentum, though slightly overbought, suggesting strength may continue in the near term. The breakout from the prior range signals potential continuation toward higher levels.

