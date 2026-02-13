Home / Markets / News / Technical stock picks by Bonanza: Max Financial, Muthoot, Bharat Forge

Technical stock picks by Bonanza: Max Financial, Muthoot, Bharat Forge

Max Financial, Muthoot Finance and Bharat Forge show strong breakouts. Know entry levels, stop loss and upside targets

Stocks to buy today, Feb 13
Bonanza Portfolio suggests stocks to buy today, Feb 13
Kunal Kamble
Feb 13 2026 | 7:20 AM IST
Stock to Buy: Rrecommendations by Bonanza Portfolio, Feb 13

Max Financial Services Limited 

Buy range: ₹1,813 
Stop loss: ₹1,714 
Share price target: ₹1995
 
MAX Financial Services share price has delivered a decisive breakout above the consolidation range with strong bullish momentum and rising volumes. The stock price is trading above the 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a sustained uptrend. RSI near 71 reflects strength, though slightly overbought, supporting continuation bias. Fresh buying is recommended in Max Financial shares around ₹1,813 with a stop loss at ₹1,714. Upside potential remains open toward the ₹1,995 target. 

Muthoot Finance Ltd 

Buy range: ₹4,067 
Stop loss: ₹3,875 
Share price target: ₹4,427  
Muthoot Finance share price has shown a strong breakout from a short-term falling trendline, supported by improving momentum and steady volumes. The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a well-established uptrend. RSI near 61 suggests positive momentum without being overbought, leaving room for further upside. The recent pullback appears to have formed a higher low, reinforcing bullish structure. Fresh buying is recommended in Muthoot Finance shares around ₹4,067 with a stop loss at ₹3,875 to manage risk. 

Bharat Forge Ltd 

Buy Range: ₹1,726 
Stop Loss: ₹1,618 
Target: ₹1,895 
Bharat Forge share price has delivered a strong breakout above the recent consolidation zone with a sharp surge in price and volumes, indicating aggressive buying interest. The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, confirming a sustained bullish trend. RSI near 75 reflects strong momentum, though slightly overbought, suggesting strength may continue in the near term. The breakout from the prior range signals potential continuation toward higher levels. 
=============  Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

