Groww parent shares drop 6%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

The stock broking platform's stock fell as much as 6.22 per cent during the day to ₹177 per share. The Groww stock pared losses to trade 5.4 per cent lower at ₹178 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM.

Amid the rally, the stock exchanges have reduced the company's price band from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

Groww Q2 results announcement

The company has informed that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, November 21, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

On the same day, the company is also expected to announce details of its earnings call, during which senior management will discuss the Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.

Analysts on Groww outlook

With continued innovation and customer-centric offerings, Groww is well-positioned to drive growth, enhance annual average revenue per user (AARPU), and capitalise on its strong momentum, Choice Equity Broking said. The company has shown exceptional performance and is poised to scale new heights through its ongoing expansion initiatives, it said.