Excelsoft Technologies IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates

Karnataka-based Excelsoft Technologies raised ₹150 crore from 10 institutional investors via an anchor book on November 18, 2025

Excelsoft Technologies IPO

Excelsoft Technologies IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Excelsoft Technologies, a global vertical SaaS company, opens for public subscription on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The mainline offering comprises a combination of fresh issue of 15 million equity shares aggregating to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of 26.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹320 crore. 
 
Ahead of its IPO, Excelsoft Technologies raised ₹150 crore from 10 institutional investors via an anchor book on November 18, 2025. The Karnataka company allocated 12.49 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹114 to ₹120.
 
 
Bengal Finance & Investment, 360 One Equity Opportunity Fund, GKFF Ventures, Societe Generale, Rajasthan Global Securities, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Alphamine Absolute Return Fund, Shine Star Build-Cap, and Bandhan Mutual Fund participated in the anchor round.   ALSO READ | Excelsoft Tech IPO opens Nov 19: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Excelsoft Technologies were trading flat at ₹135, commanding a grey market premium of ₹15 or 12.5 per cent against the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Here are the key details of the Excelsoft Technologies IPO:

Excelsoft Technologies IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Friday, November 21, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Monday, November 24, 2025. The company is expected to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO lot size

Excelsoft Technologies has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share. The lot size for an application is 125 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹15,000 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereof.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. Anand Rathi Advisors is acting as the sole book-running lead manager.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹71.9 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to purchase land and construct a new facility at its Mysore property, and ₹39.5 crore for upgrading the existing Mysore unit, including external electrical systems. Additionally, the company will allocate ₹54.6 crore to enhance its IT infrastructure. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO review

Analysts at Reliance Securities recommend investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue, given its solid financial track record, improving profitability, global client base, and domain specialisation in learning and assessment. However, SBI Securities has maintained a 'Neutral' view on the issue and would like to monitor the performance of the company post listing. The company posted a 24.4 per cent profit CAGR between FY23-FY25 period and over 27 per cent Ebit margin in FY25, though revenue CAGR stayed below 10 per cent. 

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

