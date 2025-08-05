Trading strategies in 5 stocks under ₹50:
Motherson Sumi Wiring IndiaCurrent Price: ₹39.50 Likely Target: ₹46.50 Upside Potential: 17.7% Support: ₹38.40; ₹37.10 Resistance: ₹40.70; ₹41.40; 43.25 Motherson Sumi stock had cracked over 18 per cent in the latter half of July 2025. The stock has since bounced back above the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the 200-DMA, which converge around ₹38.40 levels.
Mirc ElectronicsCurrent Price: ₹17.05 Likely Target: ₹24 Upside Potential: 40.8% Support: ₹15.68; ₹14.53 Resistance: ₹19.05; ₹21.50; ₹22.25 In July, Mirc Electronics witnessed a breakout above its 200-DMA after a gap of six months. The stock once again is seen seeking support around the 200-DMA, which now stands at ₹15.68. The daily chart shows presence of another support, just below the 200-DMA, at ₹14.53.
Oswal GreentechCurrent Price: ₹44.12 Likely Target: ₹55.50 Upside Potential: 25.8% Support: ₹41.96; ₹41.50 Resistance: ₹46.64; ₹48.50; ₹51; ₹53.50 Oswal Greentech has bounced back after seeking support at its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹41.96. On the longer-term chart, the stock is seen consistently trading above the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹41.50.
Ambica AgarbathiesCurrent Price: ₹30.45 Likely Target: ₹39 Upside Potential: 28.1% Support: ₹29.92; ₹28 Resistance: ₹32.90; ₹34.15; ₹36.50 Ambica Agarbathies stock has zoomed 16 per cent in today's trading session on heavy volumes. In doing so, the stock is seen attempting a breakout above the super trend line resistance, which stood at ₹29.92 - a close above the same shall confirm the breakout.
Den NetworksCurrent Price: ₹38.18 Likely Target: ₹44.50 Upside Potential: 46.1% Support: ₹37.57; ₹36.03 Resistance: ₹41; ₹42.10; ₹43.35 Den Networks stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since April 2025. The stock once again seems to have found support at higher levels, closer to the trend line support, which now exists at ₹36.03 levels. The 100-DMA at ₹37.57 is likely to act as a near support for the stock. On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹38.60, for a likely rally to emerge towards the ₹46.90 levels. The stock is likely to face intermediate resistance around ₹41, ₹42.10 and ₹43.35 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app