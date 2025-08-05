Home / Markets / News / These 5 stocks trading below ₹50 can potentially soar up to 46%; say charts

These 5 stocks trading below ₹50 can potentially soar up to 46%; say charts

Stocks under ₹50: Motherson Sumi, Den Networks, Oswal Greentech, Mirc Electronics and Ambica Agarbathies can potentially zoom up to 46% from here, hint technical charts.

Stocks to bet? Technical outlook on stocks trading below ₹50-mark.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
An analysis of stocks trading below ₹50 per share suggests that these 5 stocks namely - Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Mirc electronics, Oswal Greentech, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries and Den Networks look favourably placed on the charts.  Technical charts suggest that these 5 stocks can potentially rally up to 46 per cent in the coming period. 

Trading strategies in 5 stocks under ₹50:

Motherson Sumi Wiring India

Current Price: ₹39.50  Likely Target: ₹46.50  Upside Potential: 17.7%  Support: ₹38.40; ₹37.10  Resistance: ₹40.70; ₹41.40; 43.25  Motherson Sumi stock had cracked over 18 per cent in the latter half of July 2025. The stock has since bounced back above the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the 200-DMA, which converge around ₹38.40 levels. 
 
  Further, the medium-term chart shows presence of key support around ₹37.10 levels. Thus, as long as these support levels are respected, the stock can attempt to resume its uptrend. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹46.50 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹40.70, ₹41.40 and ₹43.25 levels. 

Mirc Electronics

Current Price: ₹17.05  Likely Target: ₹24  Upside Potential: 40.8%  Support: ₹15.68; ₹14.53  Resistance: ₹19.05; ₹21.50; ₹22.25  In July, Mirc Electronics witnessed a breakout above its 200-DMA after a gap of six months. The stock once again is seen seeking support around the 200-DMA, which now stands at ₹15.68. The daily chart shows presence of another support, just below the 200-DMA, at ₹14.53. 
 
  As long as these support levels are protected, the stock can attempt to resume its north-bound journey towards ₹25.50 levels. The stock is likely to face interim resistance around ₹19.05, ₹21.50 and ₹22.25 levels. 

Oswal Greentech

Current Price: ₹44.12  Likely Target: ₹55.50  Upside Potential: 25.8%  Support: ₹41.96; ₹41.50  Resistance: ₹46.64; ₹48.50; ₹51; ₹53.50  Oswal Greentech has bounced back after seeking support at its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹41.96. On the longer-term chart, the stock is seen consistently trading above the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹41.50. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹55.50 levels, suggests the monthly chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹46.64, ₹48.50, ₹51 and ₹53.50 levels. 

Ambica Agarbathies

Current Price: ₹30.45  Likely Target: ₹39  Upside Potential: 28.1%  Support: ₹29.92; ₹28  Resistance: ₹32.90; ₹34.15; ₹36.50  Ambica Agarbathies stock has zoomed 16 per cent in today's trading session on heavy volumes. In doing so, the stock is seen attempting a breakout above the super trend line resistance, which stood at ₹29.92 - a close above the same shall confirm the breakout. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom towards ₹39 levels; with interim resistance seen around ₹32.90, ₹34.15 and ₹36.50 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹28 levels.  ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch 

Den Networks

Current Price: ₹38.18  Likely Target: ₹44.50  Upside Potential: 46.1%  Support: ₹37.57; ₹36.03  Resistance: ₹41; ₹42.10; ₹43.35  Den Networks stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since April 2025. The stock once again seems to have found support at higher levels, closer to the trend line support, which now exists at ₹36.03 levels. The 100-DMA at ₹37.57 is likely to act as a near support for the stock.  On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹38.60, for a likely rally to emerge towards the ₹46.90 levels. The stock is likely to face intermediate resistance around ₹41, ₹42.10 and ₹43.35 levels. 
Den Networks
   

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

