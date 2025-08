Trading strategies in 5 stocks under ₹50:

Motherson Sumi Wiring India

Further, the medium-term chart shows presence of key support around ₹37.10 levels. Thus, as long as these support levels are respected, the stock can attempt to resume its uptrend. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹46.50 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹40.70, ₹41.40 and ₹43.25 levels. Mirc Electronics Current Price: ₹17.05 Likely Target: ₹24 Upside Potential: 40.8% Support: ₹15.68; ₹14.53 Resistance: ₹19.05; ₹21.50; ₹22.25 In July, Mirc Electronics witnessed a breakout above its 200-DMA after a gap of six months. The stock once again is seen seeking support around the 200-DMA, which now stands at ₹15.68. The daily chart shows presence of another support, just below the 200-DMA, at ₹14.53.

As long as these support levels are protected, the stock can attempt to resume its north-bound journey towards ₹25.50 levels. The stock is likely to face interim resistance around ₹19.05, ₹21.50 and ₹22.25 levels. Oswal Greentech Current Price: ₹44.12 Likely Target: ₹55.50 Upside Potential: 25.8% Support: ₹41.96; ₹41.50 Resistance: ₹46.64; ₹48.50; ₹51; ₹53.50 Oswal Greentech has bounced back after seeking support at its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹41.96. On the longer-term chart, the stock is seen consistently trading above the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹41.50. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹55.50 levels, suggests the monthly chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹46.64, ₹48.50, ₹51 and ₹53.50 levels. Ambica Agarbathies Current Price: ₹30.45 Likely Target: ₹39 Upside Potential: 28.1% Support: ₹29.92; ₹28 Resistance: ₹32.90; ₹34.15; ₹36.50 Ambica Agarbathies stock has zoomed 16 per cent in today's trading session on heavy volumes. In doing so, the stock is seen attempting a breakout above the super trend line resistance, which stood at ₹29.92 - a close above the same shall confirm the breakout.

On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom towards ₹39 levels; with interim resistance seen around ₹32.90, ₹34.15 and ₹36.50 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹28 levels. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch Den Networks Current Price: ₹38.18 Likely Target: ₹44.50 Upside Potential: 46.1% Support: ₹37.57; ₹36.03 Resistance: ₹41; ₹42.10; ₹43.35 Den Networks stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since April 2025. The stock once again seems to have found support at higher levels, closer to the trend line support, which now exists at ₹36.03 levels. The 100-DMA at ₹37.57 is likely to act as a near support for the stock. On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹38.60, for a likely rally to emerge towards the ₹46.90 levels. The stock is likely to face intermediate resistance around ₹41, ₹42.10 and ₹43.35 levels.

Den Networks

An analysis of stocks trading below ₹50 per share suggests that these 5 stocks namely - Motherson Sumi Wiring India , Mirc electronics, Oswal Greentech, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries and Den Networks look favourably placed on the charts. Technical charts suggest that these 5 stocks can potentially rally up to 46 per cent in the coming period. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Current Price: ₹39.50 Likely Target: ₹46.50 Upside Potential: 17.7% Support: ₹38.40; ₹37.10 Resistance: ₹40.70; ₹41.40; 43.25 Motherson Sumi stock had cracked over 18 per cent in the latter half of July 2025. The stock has since bounced back above the 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the 200-DMA, which converge around ₹38.40 levels.