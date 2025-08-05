Triveni Turbine shares decline 9% on posting weak Q1 results; PAT slips 20%

“Performance in the quarter gone by was disappointing, largely on account of deferment of dispatches and orders to coming quarters. Several international customers were reluctant to travel amid geopolitical uncertainties due to India-Pakistan and Israel-Iran tensions, resulting in postponement of inspections, delaying the dispatches and revenue recognition. While we were anticipating performance to be back-ended and had indicated lumpy growth in the financial year, the quarter’s performance fell short of our expectations and proved to be more challenging," said Dhruv M. Sawhney, chairman and managing director, Triveni Turbine.