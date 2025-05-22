This BSE500 stock zooms 101% in 4 months; hits new peak in weak market

Share price of Hitachi Energy India today

Share price of Hitachi Energy India hit a new high of ₹17,550, soaring 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock from the BSE500 index surpassed its earlier high of ₹16,981.45 touched May 14, 2025.

In the past one month, the Hitachi Energy stock has outperformed the market by soaring 27 per cent, as against 1.4 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. Since January 28, 2025, in four months, it has more-than-doubled or zoomed 101 per cent from a level of ₹8,738.05 on the BSE.

Healthy Q4 performance, order book

In the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) , Hitachi Energy India achieved a 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) order growth amounting to ₹2,190.9 crore, led by energy transition also due to the industry's cyclical nature.

Revenue grew by 13 per cent YoY to ₹1,921 crore for the quarter based on solid order execution and focus on continuous improvement in overall operational efficiency. On a strong execution and a better product mix, profit before tax and profit after tax were up by 62.1 per cent YoY at ₹246 crore and 61.8 per cent YoY at ₹183.9 crore, respectively.

The orders company received during the quarter under review followed in from multiple segments, wherein transmission and renewable led the charge, reiterating the focus on modernizing the grid to ensure a reliable supply of clean electricity across the length and breadth of the country, followed by orders from industry and the rail and metro segment.

Some of the notable orders include the first Made in India variable shunt reactor for the National Transmission Utility, a large STATCOM order, 220/33 kV AIS substation for 700-megawatt wind farm, automation of five substation and 128 traction transformers for railway to mention a few.

At the end of March 31, 2025, the company's order backlog stood at ₹19,245.9 crore, providing revenue visibility across several quarters going back.

While geopolitical uncertainty has posed some challenges, we expect the growth momentum in the energy sector to continue. The government reiterated its commitment to the same by increasing the FY25-26 budget for the energy sector to ₹26,550 crore compared to the ₹19,000 crore of the previous year.

With India moving fast to meet its commitment of renewable energy installed capacity, the interstate transmission system expects close to ₹1 trillion investment over the next two financial years. Furthermore, the flow of more foreign direct investments, growing investment in the Indian data center for the next couple of years and modernization of Indian railways will add more steam to the energy sector's growth engine.

Also, the government's effort to enhance the financial viability of power distribution companies is a positive step that will go a long way in strengthening the country's energy ecosystem, Hitachi Energy India said in an analyst conference call.

Meanwhile, the company raised ₹2,520.82 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue by allotting shares at the issue price of ₹11,507 per share. The issue proceeds are proposed to be deployed in capacity expansions, working capital including for mega projects – including high-voltage direct current (HVDC), and other avenues to accelerate growth in its India operations.

The proposed capex will allow the company to increase its operational efficiency, optimize costs and increase its total revenue over the years, say analysts.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Hitachi Energy India

The brokerage firm believes Hitachi Energy will continue to be a key beneficiary of green energy initiatives across domestic and international markets. However, the execution period of the order book is turning longer due to large-sized HVDC projects where execution contribution will be lower in the initial two years and will ramp up mainly after 1.5-2 years.

"We increase our FY26/FY27 earnings estimates by 19 per cent/15 per cent to factor in higher margins. Our estimates currently bake in at least one HVDC win for the company every year and consistent improvement in margins. This should result in an EBITDA margin improvement to 13.0 per cent/14.1 per cent in FY26/FY27," the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update. The current valuations factor in most of the positives related to inflow and margin improvement.

About Hitachi Energy India

Incorporated in February 2019, following the demerger of ABB India's power grid business unit, Hitachi Energy India provides product, system, software, and service solutions across the power value chain. The portfolio includes an extensive range of high-voltage products, transformers, grid automation products and power quality products and systems.