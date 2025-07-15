Home / Markets / News / This smallcap diesel engine maker's share rallies over 6% today; here's why

This smallcap diesel engine maker's share rallies over 6% today; here's why

Swaraj Engines share price moved northward after the company posted a healthy set of June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) results.

Swaraj Engines, established in 1985 and headquartered in Mohali, Punjab, is a specialised manufacturer of diesel engines primarily used in agricultural tractors.
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Swaraj Engines share price: Diesel engine maker Swaraj Engines share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with the stock surging up to 6.38 per cent to an intraday high of ₹4,432.15 per share. 
 
At 1:20 PM, Swaraj Engines share price was trading 6.09 per cent higher at ₹4,419.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 82,605.67 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

What triggered the up move in Swaraj Engines share price today?

 
Swaraj Engines share price moved northward after the company posted a healthy set of June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) results.
 
The diesel engine maker’s profit zoomed 15.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹50 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹43 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
 
The revenue from operations jumped 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹484.1 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹418 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 15.2 per cent annually to ₹67.1 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹58.2 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q1FY25). Meanwhile, Ebitda margin remained flat at 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y.  ALSO READ | Patanjali Foods up 2% as board to consider bonus shares on July 17

About Swaraj Engines

 
Swaraj Engines, established in 1985 and headquartered in Mohali, Punjab, is a specialised manufacturer of diesel engines primarily used in agricultural tractors. 
 
The company caters mainly to the Swaraj division of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., supplying engines ranging from 22 HP to over 65 HP. 
 
With a focus on quality and efficiency, the company plays a key role in supporting India's farm equipment sector through its reliable engine solutions.
 
Originally promoted by Punjab Tractors and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Swaraj Engines benefited from Kirloskar’s technical expertise in its early years. 
 
Following Mahindra & Mahindra’s acquisition of a majority stake in Punjab Tractors, the Swaraj brand was fully integrated into Mahindra's Farm Division. 
 
Today, Swaraj Engines continues to operate with strong technical capabilities, modern manufacturing infrastructure, and the capacity to meet the engine requirements across the entire Swaraj tractor range.
 
The market capitalisation of Swaraj Engines is ₹5,320.95 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

