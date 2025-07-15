Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Patanjali Foods climbs 2% as board to consider bonus shares on July 17

Patanjali Foods climbs 2% as board to consider bonus shares on July 17

Patanjali Foods share price rose 2.3 per cent, registering an intraday high at ₹1,713.95 per share after proposing bonus issue

Patanjali store

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Patanjali Foods shares rose 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹1,713.95 per share. At 11:53 AM, Patanjali Foods share price was trading higher by 1.88 per cent at ₹1,706.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 82,624.98. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹61,874.39 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,030 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,541 per share.   ALSO READ: WeWork India gets Sebi nod for IPO; Embassy Buildcon to sell stake

Patanjali bonus issue details 

On Monday, after market hours, the company announced that in a meeting on Thursday, July 17, 2025, the board will mull bonus shares. 
 
 
"We may inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, inter alia to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," the filing read. 
 
A bonus issue (also called a bonus share issue or capitalisation issue) is when a company issues free additional shares to its existing shareholders, based on the number of shares they already hold.

Also Read

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

HC restrains Patanjali from airing ads criticising Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali

Setback for Patanjali as HC orders to pull 'disparaging' ads against Dabur

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Profit surges 73.8% to ₹ 359 cr on price hikes

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Food, Godrej on May 15

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

Adani, Vedanta, Patanjali among 26 vying for Jaiprakash Associates' assets

 
Meanwhile, recently, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order directing Patanjali Ayurved to take down advertisements that allegedly disparage Dabur's chyawanprash products. This came in response to a suit filed by Dabur India Ltd in December 2024, accusing Patanjali Ayurved of making misleading claims about its flagship Ayurvedic product.
 
Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the order after finding that the contested advertisements were problematic under the law governing commercial speech and product representation.
 
The case stems from an advertisement featuring Patanjali Ayurved’s co-founder Ramdev, who is shown casting doubt on the authenticity of competing Chyawanprash brands. According to the lawsuit, the ad shows that only Patanjali’s Chyawanprash is "original", while others are shown as lacking the requisite Ayurvedic and Vedic knowledge to manufacture authentic formulations. 

About Patanjali Foods 

Patanjali Foods is a FMCG company that offers a wide range of household essentials. From nourishing foods to home and personal care solutions.

More From This Section

WeWork

WeWork India gets Sebi nod for IPO; Embassy Buildcon to sell stake

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts as Infy, HDFC Bank lead; SMIDs gain; Bank, auto indices up 1%

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

KPI Green Energy shares jump 5% in trade; what's driving investor interest?

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma shares rise 2% on US launch of hair loss drug after settlement

HCL Tech

HCL Tech shares slide 4% as analysts trim estimates post Q1 miss

Topics : Patanjali Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon