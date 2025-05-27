Maharashtra Seamless share price spiked 4.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹725.95 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand a day after releasing its Q4 results.

However, at 11:38 AM, Maharashtra Seamless shares pared some gains and were 1.61 per cent at ₹704.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 82,193.85. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,439.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹814 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹562.65 per share.

Maharashtra Seamless Q4 results 2025

The company released its March quarter (Q4FY25) earnings on Monday, after market hours.

Maharashtra Seamless' consolidated net profit jumped 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹243 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹223 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations rose 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,416 crore, from ₹1,215 crore a year ago.

Maharashtra Seamless dividend

The company's board recommended a dividend of ₹10 (200 per cent) per equity share of ₹5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

About Maharashtra Seamless

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. (MSL) was incorporated on May 10, 1988. The company was conceived after noticing a huge demand and supply gap in the seamless pipe market, which was met mostly through imports. This import substitute project was set up in 1991 at Nagothane (near Mumbai), Distt. Raigad (Maharashtra), to manufacture seamless pipes & tubes with a wide product range using CPE technology acquired through technical collaboration with Mannesmann Demag Huttentechnik Gmbh (MDH), Germany.

The company's plant is strategically located on National Highway No. 17 about 130 Kms from Mumbai at Nagothane, Pipe Nagar, Village Sukeli, Taluka Roha, B.K.G. Road, Distt. Raigad. It possesses around 100 acres of land. It is situated near a major consumption center, which caters to high growth industries.