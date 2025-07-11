Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price gained 3.7 per cent in trade on Friday on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,500 per share. At 9:21 AM, HUL shares were up 3.34 per cent at ₹2,489.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 82,909.79. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹5,86,340.5 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,034.5 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹2,136 per share.

Why are HUL shares buzzing in trade?

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Priya Nair as the MD & CEO of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from August 1, 2025, till July 31, 2030," the filing read. The development came after Rohit Jawa stepped down as the MD & CEO of the company, effective July 31, 2025. Who is Priya Nair? Nair is the president of beauty and wellbeing at Unilever, London, and oversees a €13 billion portfolio that includes hair care, skincare, prestige beauty, and health and wellbeing brands across more than 20 countries.

She was one of the first few Indian-origin women to hold the position globally of Unilever Leadership Executive in 2022. Her Unilever journey started in 1995, with varied roles across sales and marketing, home care, beauty and wellbeing, among others, through the years. "Nair has consistently delivered business transformation through brand building, premiumisation, digital commerce, and purpose-led innovation. She is recognised as one of India's most influential businesswomen," according to the company. Previously, as Executive Director – Home Care (South Asia), Nair was said to turn around the business by driving sustainability, value innovation, and cost efficiencies. Her leadership resulted in margin improvement, volume recovery, and premium portfolio growth — setting a benchmark for category transformation in emerging markets. She is currently also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.