Home / Markets / News / TCS dividend 2025: IT stock to trade ex-date on Oct 15; are you eligible?

TCS dividend 2025: IT stock to trade ex-date on Oct 15; are you eligible?

TCS dividend yield: At the current market price, TCS offers a dividend yield of approximately 2.08 per cent

TCS dividend 2025
TCS(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Today marks the last date for investors to own shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Tata Group’s IT services, consulting, and business solutions giant, to be eligible for the recently declared second interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share.
 
According to BSE data, TCS shares will trade ex-dividend from tomorrow, October 15. This means investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock on or before October 15.

TCS dividend 2025

TCS informed the exchanges on October 9 that its board declared a second interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share of ₹1 each. The dividend, the company said, will be paid on November 4, 2025, to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s Register of Members or in the depositories’ records as beneficial owners as of the record date, October 15, 2025.
 
"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a second interim dividend of INR 11 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company," the company said in an exchange filing.

TCS dividend history

TCS has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders consistently. According to BSE records, the company has declared four dividends so far in 2025 (CY25). Earlier this year, TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share on July 16, 2025, a final dividend of ₹30 per share on June 4, 2025, and on January 17, 2025, it declared an interim dividend of ₹10 and a special dividend of ₹66 per share.
 
In CY24, TCS also paid an interim dividend of ₹9 and a special dividend of ₹18 on January 19, followed by a final dividend of ₹28 on May 26. Additional interim dividends of ₹10 were declared with ex-dividend dates of July 19 and October 18, 2024, as per BSE data.

TCS dividend yield

At the current market price, TCS offers a dividend yield of approximately 2.08 per cent.

TCS share price history

Over the past year, TCS shares have delivered moderate returns to investors, appreciating around 4.5 per cent year-to-date, as per BSE data. Over the last six months, the stock gained about 9.16 per cent.
 
The company’s shares touched a 52-week high of ₹4,494 on December 10, 2024, and hit a low of ₹2,867.55 on October 1, 2025.
 
At last check, TCS shares were seen changing hands at ₹2,976.10 on the BSE, down 1.03 per cent from the previous close of ₹3,007.15.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty tests 25,150; PSBs, Pharma, Metal shares drag

JTL Industries gains 6% after NCLT approves acquisition of RCI Industries

Uniparts India zooms 5%, hits new 52-wk high on declaring special dividend

Ireda shares rise 3% as Q2 profit jumps 42% YoY; check details here

Crude oil outlook: WTI prices likley to average around $56 by end of 2025

Topics :dividendBuzzing stocksdividend incomeTCSshare market

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story