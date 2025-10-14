TCS dividend 2025: IT stock to trade ex-date on Oct 15; are you eligible?

Today marks the last date for investors to own shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Tata Group’s IT services, consulting, and business solutions giant, to be eligible for the recently declared second interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share

According to BSE data, TCS shares will trade ex-dividend from tomorrow, October 15. This means investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock on or before October 15.

TCS dividend 2025

TCS informed the exchanges on October 9 that its board declared a second interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share of ₹1 each. The dividend, the company said, will be paid on November 4, 2025, to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s Register of Members or in the depositories’ records as beneficial owners as of the record date, October 15, 2025.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a second interim dividend of INR 11 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company," the company said in an exchange filing. TCS dividend history TCS has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders consistently. According to BSE records, the company has declared four dividends so far in 2025 (CY25). Earlier this year, TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share on July 16, 2025, a final dividend of ₹30 per share on June 4, 2025, and on January 17, 2025, it declared an interim dividend of ₹10 and a special dividend of ₹66 per share.

In CY24, TCS also paid an interim dividend of ₹9 and a special dividend of ₹18 on January 19, followed by a final dividend of ₹28 on May 26. Additional interim dividends of ₹10 were declared with ex-dividend dates of July 19 and October 18, 2024, as per BSE data. TCS dividend yield At the current market price, TCS offers a dividend yield of approximately 2.08 per cent. TCS share price history Over the past year, TCS shares have delivered moderate returns to investors, appreciating around 4.5 per cent year-to-date, as per BSE data. Over the last six months, the stock gained about 9.16 per cent.