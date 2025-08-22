Patel Retail IPO booked 95x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Patel Retail were trading at ₹305 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹50 or 19.21 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹237 to ₹255.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue.

Patel Retail IPO listing date

Patel Retail IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 19, and closed on Thursday, August 21, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on August 25. Shares of Patel Retail are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of debt, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.