Ex-date alert! MCX, 2 others to remain in focus next week; details inside

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Caspian Corporate Services, and A-1 Limited are expected to stay in the limelight during the upcoming trading session from Monday, December 29, 2025, to Friday, January 2, 2026, as the stocks are set to trade ex-date following their respective corporate announcements.
As per BSE data, MCX will trade ex-date for the sub-division of its equity shares (stock split), while Caspian Corporate Services will go ex-date for the consolidation of its shares. A-1, on the other hand, will trade ex-date for both a stock split and the bonus issue of equity shares. Investors looking to benefit from these corporate actions are required to own the shares on or before the ex-date. However, the final list of eligible shareholders will be determined by the companies based on the record date set by each company.
MCX has announced the sub-division of every 1 equity share with a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each, fully paid-up. The exchange has further fixed Friday, January 2, 2026, as the 'Record Date' for determining shareholders eligible for the stock split.
Meanwhile, Caspian Corporate Services has disclosed a consolidation of 10 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each into 1 fully paid-up equity share of ₹10. The company has set December 29, 2025, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for this consolidation.
(Source: BSE)
A-1 Limited (formerly A-1 Acid Ltd), a distributor of industrial acids and chemicals, has announced a bonus issue of equity shares in a 3:1 ratio—3 equity shares for every 1 existing equity share of ₹10 each. Additionally, the company will split every 1 equity share of ₹10 fully paid-up into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re. 1 each. The record date for both actions, the company said, is set for December 31, 2025.