Top stocks to buy today, July 15: NTPC Green, Hindustan Unilever and more

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green has broken out of a 15-day consolidation phase, signalling the beginning of a fresh uptrend. The rise in volume during the breakout highlights strong buyer interest at current levels. Additionally, the RSI has broken out of its own consolidation, supporting the bullish price action.

The Directional Movement Index also indicates strength in the move, with DI+ trading above DI−, and the ADX emerging from a flat range, suggesting renewed momentum and increasing market participation. The stock can be bought at current levels, with a stop-loss at ₹104, for an upside target of ₹125–₹128.

NTPC Green Energy: ₹110.01 Stop Loss: ₹104 Target Price: ₹125/128 Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever has formed a runaway gap, indicating strong bullish dominance and a shift in market sentiment. After giving a breakout above a falling trendline, the stock consolidated for a brief period, and today's gap-up move confirms renewed bullish strength. A spike in volume further reflects buyers' willingness to accumulate the stock at current levels. The Directional Indicator shows DI+ trading above DI−, while the ADX above DI− points to growing strength in the uptrend. Meanwhile, the RSI is moving northward, aligning with the positive price action.

The stock can be accumulated on dips between ₹2,500 - ₹2,470, with a stop-loss at ₹2,340, for an upside target of ₹2,700–₹2,800. Hindustan Unilever: ₹2,516.60 Stop Loss: ₹2,340 Target Price: ₹2,700/2,800 Eveready Industries India Eveready Industries has given a breakout from a 20-week consolidation range, signalling the start of a fresh uptrend. The increase in volume during the breakout highlights strong buying interest at current levels. The stock has closed above all major EMAs, which confirms the emerging positive trend. Additionally, the RSI has broken above its previous resistance, supporting the upward price movement. The DI+ crossing above DI− further indicates a bullish shift in momentum.