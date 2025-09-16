Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal sees 12% CAGR in luggage sector; VIP, Safari Ind top picks

Motilal Oswal sees 12% CAGR in luggage sector; VIP, Safari Ind top picks

Luggage is increasingly viewed as a status symbol, with social media and fashion influencing purchase decisions, especially among millennials and Gen Z

VIP Industries, which was set up in 1971, has four factories that together produce nearly five million pieces annually

Indian luggage industry

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian luggage industry is entering a high-growth phase, poised to reach ₹267 billion by CY28, expanding at a CAGR of 12 per cent from CY23. After pandemic-led disruptions that shrank the sector to ₹60 billion in CY20, the rebound has been sharp, with the market tripling to ₹155 billion by CY23 and further rising to ₹170 billion in CY24. Branded players, which currently command 52 per cent of the market, are expected to outpace industry growth as consumers increasingly shift from unbranded to branded products.
 
The demand momentum is underpinned by multiple structural drivers. Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, and higher travel frequency—both domestic and international—are shortening replacement cycles and boosting premiumisation. Weddings remain a powerful consumption trigger, with destination weddings alone estimated to lift premium luggage sales by 10–15 per cent annually. Similarly, student migration, corporate mobility, and the resurgence of MICE travel are supporting recurring demand across categories ranging from backpacks and duffels to compact trolleys.
 
 
Market segmentation reveals a distinct hierarchy. The mass category, priced below ₹4,000, accounts for about 60 per cent of the market, led by Safari, Aristocrat, and Kamiliant. The mid-priced segment (~30 per cent) is dominated by VIP and American Tourister, which leverage strong recall and omnichannel reach to cater to aspirational buyers. The premium segment, though only 10 per cent by value, is expanding rapidly as Samsonite, Carlton, and digital-first entrants such as Mokobara and Uppercase position luggage as a lifestyle accessory, blending status and style with function.
 
Emerging trends are reshaping consumer engagement. Luggage is increasingly viewed as a status symbol, with social media and fashion influencing purchase decisions, especially among millennials and Gen Z. The rise of smart luggage—equipped with GPS, USB charging, and app connectivity—is set to grow at 20 per cent CAGR through 2030, further elevating the category’s aspirational quotient.
 
Despite strong tailwinds, risks remain. Price competition in the mass segment, heavy reliance on imports by unorganised players, and potential shocks to travel demand from macro or geopolitical events could impact margins.

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

VIP Industries shares slip 4% post weak Q1 nos; here's analysts takeaway

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Multiples-led consortium seeks CCI nod to acquire stake in VIP Industries

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in newspremium

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

VIP Ind stock may fall below this level for the first time in 30 years

social media, social media apps

New York unveils draft rules to curb addictive social media feeds for kids

 
Nonetheless, the medium-term opportunity is compelling. With India’s domestic tourism surpassing 3 billion trips in CY24, expanding aviation infrastructure, and nearly 60 per cent of households projected to fall in the middle- or high-income bracket by FY31, the industry is structurally positioned for sustained growth. As luggage transitions from utility to lifestyle, established players and nimble D2C challengers alike are set to benefit from a deeper and more brand-conscious consumer base.

VIP Industries – TP: ₹530  

VIP Industries, a leading player in India’s ₹170 billion luggage market, has outpaced industry growth, delivering a revenue CAGR of 19 per cent over FY22–25. With a scalable, profitable digital engine complementing its offline leadership, VIP is well-placed to capture the shift in consumer buying behavior and lock in long-term market share gains. We expect VIP to continue gaining share and deliver industry-beating growth, by leveraging the integrated strategy of premiumisation, digital scale and margin accretive supply chain, which underpins our confidence. We model a revenue/Ebitda CAGR of 10 per cent/73 per cent over FY25-28E ,driven by healthy volume growth, sharp margin improvement, premiumisation, channel optimisation, and manufacturing efficiencies and provide a buy rating on the stock.

Safari Industries – TP: ₹2,700

A leading player in the mass-luggage industry that outpaced industry growth with ~30 per cent market share (b/w the top players), SI has reported a revenue CAGR of 36 per cent over FY22-25. With its focus on building Safari Select/Urban Jungle (premium positioning) and enhanced capacity at Jaipur, the company is expected to deliver a revenue/Ebitda/APAT CAGR of 16 per cent/25 per cent/27 per cent over FY25- FY28E, driven by healthy volume growth and an improving margin profile.

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance stock fully priced amid some challenges, opportunitiespremium

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

India VIX drops to record closing lows as DIIs cushion FII selloffpremium

Sebi

Sebi signals more relaxations to ease onboarding of foreign investors

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

Set for pre-Diwali run? 72% of Nifty, 63% of Nifty 500 stocks above 200-DMA

drugs, pharma sector

Pharma in bitter health: Stocks sink upto 38% in 2025; time to bottom fish?

Topics : Stock Market Sensex VIP Industries Markets Industry Report BSE Stocks to buy Stock Picks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon