Top trading ideas: Choice analyst bets on LIC, Bajaj Finserv, Metropolis

moving averages further reinforce the strength of the prevailing trend, indicating that the stock remains well-positioned for continued upside.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical analyst, Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own.)

The MACD remains in positive territory with the MACD line holding above the signal line, reflecting sustained bullish momentum and improving trend strength. From a price action perspective, the stock continues to register successive higher highs while finding support near its rising short-term EMAs, indicating that buyers remain firmly in control. Investors may consider initiating fresh positions around ₹568, while ₹540 should be maintained as the key risk management level. If the current trend persists, the stock has the potential to advance towards ₹625 in the coming weeks.