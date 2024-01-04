Home / Markets / News / Torrent Power surges 13% on signing Rs 47,350 cr-projects with Gujarat govt

Torrent Power surges 13% on signing Rs 47,350 cr-projects with Gujarat govt

The MoUs entail setting 3,450 MW of solar power projects, 1,045 MW of hybrid power projects, associated infrastructure for 7,000 MW solar project, green hydrogen/green ammonia output facility

Torrent Power
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Torrent Power surged 13.5 per cent on the BSE to a fresh high of Rs 1,071.6 in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for projects worth Rs 47,350 crore with the Gujarat government.

In the past two months, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 38 per cent. Its previous record high of Rs 1,045.35 was touched on December 7, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The four MoUs were signed between Torrent Power and Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) in Gandhinagar under the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The MoUs entail setting 3,450 MW of solar power projects, 1,045 MW of hybrid power projects, associated infrastructure for 7,000 MW solar project, green hydrogen/green ammonia output facility and capex for distribution network.

The management said Torrent Power intends to make a significant portion of its future investments across key national priorities of renewable generation, pump storage hydro projects, green hydrogen / green ammonia production and power distribution.

Torrent Power is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission and distribution.

For the first half of fiscal 2024, Torrent Power’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) improved to around Rs 2,406 crore from Rs 2,224 crore for the same period last year. 

This was on account of strong performance in the franchisee distribution business segment led by lowering of losses, increase in power demand across all distribution areas, contribution from acquired renewable assets and contribution from its 1,200 MW combined cycle gas power plant in Dahej, Gujarat.

In terms of operating performance, plant load factor (PLF) of the company’s lone thermal asset continued to operate at high levels in the first-half of fiscal 2024 as demand for power in the country continued to grow.

Operating performance is likely to continue to improve in the current fiscal with steady recovery in the franchise distribution business, as per CRISL Ratings. 

It added that further focus on the licence distribution business with assured return on equity model, coupled with judicious expansion in renewable businesses, should help continued growth in Ebitda. 

The rating agency in a rationale said it understands the company may augment its generation capacity through the inorganic route to support the increasing demand in its distribution regions. Also, from a growth perspective, it might enter into new distribution areas.

However, the management has guided to keep leverage and capital structures within the rating threshold on a sustainable basis. Conversion of any such opportunity to expand capacity or distribution area will be monitorable, it said.

Also Read

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Torrent Power jumps 6% to fresh high; soars 92% from January's 52-week low

Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, Cipla, TVS Supply Chain, Titan, AdaniTotal

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Stars align for Indian sovereign bonds after first yearly gain since 2020

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 4: Adani Ports, NTPC, LIC, IT, Vedanta, OIL, IEX

Nifty Energy, Pharma reaching near resistance levels; Check how to trade

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 350 pts, Nifty at 21,600; Bajaj twins rally

Gautam Adani reclaims India's richest title from Mukesh Ambani post-verdict

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksTorrent PowerGujaratsolar power

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story