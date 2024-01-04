Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 300pts, Nifty tops 21600; Bajaj twins rally

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices snapped three day losses to edge higher on Thursday, despite losses in other global markets. The BSE Sensex rose 300 points to 71,650 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 78 points to 21,600.
Bajaj twins, Infosys, Tata Motors, NTPC and Wipro were the leading gainers on the Sensex. Adani Ports was the additional winner on Nifty.
On the flip side, Tata Steel, Maruti, BPCL and Bajaj Auto were among the lead frontline drags.
The broader markets were firm too. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained up to 0.77 per cent.
>> The customer franchise increased by 3.85 million in Q3FY24, with new loan bookings rising 26 per cent Y-o-Y to 9.86 million. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 35 per cent to approximately Rs 3.11 trillion as of December 31, 2023.
LT
Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices rise up to 0.8%
LT
Sectoral trends :: Broad-based rally supports markets after two days' of declines
LT
Sensex Heatmap :: Only 9 stocks slip in deals; Bajaj Fin leaps nearly 4%
LT
Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 21,600
LT
Opening Bell :: Sensex gains 250 pts in early deals
LT
ALERT :: Angel One Q3 client base up 55.5% YoY/14% QoQ
LT
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty reclaims 21,600
LT
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises 300 pts
LT
Currency check :: Rupee opens 2 paise weaker
LT
Govt launches 9th round of oil, gas blocks for bidding, ONGC wins big
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday won seven of the 10 areas for exploration of oil and gas, while a consortium of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, Oil India Limited, and Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd walked away with one each in the latest bid round. Read
LT
Sebi moderates approach in market rumour verification for listed firms
The stock exchanges highlight pertinent news items and rumours, match these to the price movements in the relevant stocks, and ask companies for clarifications. Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the companies will have to mandatorily respond within 24 hours to clarify the situation once the system comes into effect in a phased manner from February. Read
LT
China's top banks tighten exposure to smaller peers to curb credit risk
Some of China's top banks have sharpened scrutiny of smaller peers' asset quality and have tightened standards for interbank lending, three sources said, in an effort to curb credit risk as a deepening property debt crisis ripples through the economy. Read
LT
Gautam Adani reclaims India's richest title from Mukesh Ambani post-verdict
The ten listed Adani group companies added around Rs 64,500 crore to their market capitalisation on Wednesday, thanks to a rally in their share price post the Supreme Court judgment on a batch of petitions seeking a fresh probe on the Hindenburg report allegations against the conglomerate. Read
LT
Rupee strengthens 3 paise on Wednesday
LT
Tata Steel stock: Is it a buy, hold or a sell?
Global and domestic trends in the iron and steel industry are difficult to decode. Hence, analysts’ opinion is also divided. While the global steel prices dropped through the last year, there’s a case for claiming global prices have bottomed or are close to bottoming out. Read
LT
Gold down by Rs 270, silver falls Rs 300, trading at Rs 78,600 per kg
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 270 during early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,820, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 300 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600. Read
LT
Stocks to Watch today, Jan 4: Adani Ports, NTPC, LIC, IT, Vedanta, OIL, IEX
Adani Ports: The board of directors of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has approved raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via public issuance of non-convertible debentures.
Bajaj Finance: The customer franchise increased by 3.85 million in Q3FY24, with new loan bookings rising 26 per cent Y-o-Y to 9.86 million. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 35 per cent to approximately Rs 3.11 trillion as of December 31, 2023.
Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services Ltd and BlackRock Financial Management have filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch a mutual fund business in India. Read
LT
Nifty Energy, Pharma reaching near resistance levels; Check how to trade
The Nifty Energy Index currently reflects an upward trend in both the near and short term. However, recent weeks have seen a sharp rally, bringing the index in close proximity to its resistance levels.
In light of this, prudent advice for both traders and investors is to exercise caution and refrain from initiating fresh bullish positions at the current market price (CMP). Read
LT
Middle East tensions: US, others warn Houthis against further attacks in Red Sea
A dozen countries warned the Houthis, a Yemen-based rebel group backed by Iran, against continuing its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, which have disrupted global commerce and triggered a limited military response from the US. Read