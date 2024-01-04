Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 300pts, Nifty tops 21600; Bajaj twins rally

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices snapped three day losses to edge higher on Thursday, despite losses in other global markets. The BSE Sensex rose 300 points to 71,650 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 78 points to 21,600.

Bajaj twins, Infosys, Tata Motors, NTPC and Wipro were the leading gainers on the Sensex. Adani Ports was the additional winner on Nifty.

On the flip side, Tata Steel, Maruti, BPCL and Bajaj Auto were among the lead frontline drags.

The broader markets were firm too. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained up to 0.77 per cent.