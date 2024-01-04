Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 300pts, Nifty tops 21600; Bajaj twins rally
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 300pts, Nifty tops 21600; Bajaj twins rally

Stock market LIVE updates on January 4, 2024: Bharat Forge will be in focus after class 8 truck orders in North America fell to 4 a month low of 26,620 in December

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices snapped three day losses to edge higher on Thursday, despite losses in other global markets.  The BSE Sensex rose 300 points to 71,650 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 78 points to 21,600. 
Bajaj twins, Infosys, Tata Motors, NTPC and Wipro were the leading gainers on the Sensex. Adani Ports was the additional winner on Nifty.    
On the flip side, Tata Steel, Maruti, BPCL and Bajaj Auto were among the lead frontline drags.
The broader markets were firm too. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained up to 0.77 per cent. 

LT

Bajaj Finance gains nearly 4% on robust Q3 update

>> The customer franchise increased by 3.85 million in Q3FY24, with new loan bookings rising 26 per cent Y-o-Y to 9.86 million. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 35 per cent to approximately Rs 3.11 trillion as of December 31, 2023.

LT

Broader markets :: Mid, SmallCap indices rise up to 0.8%

LT

Sectoral trends :: Broad-based rally supports markets after two days' of declines

LT

Sensex Heatmap :: Only 9 stocks slip in deals; Bajaj Fin leaps nearly 4%

LT

Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 21,600

LT

Opening Bell :: Sensex gains 250 pts in early deals

LT

ALERT :: Angel One Q3 client base up 55.5% YoY/14% QoQ

LT

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty reclaims 21,600

LT

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises 300 pts

LT

Currency check :: Rupee opens 2 paise weaker

LT

Govt launches 9th round of oil, gas blocks for bidding, ONGC wins big

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday won seven of the 10 areas for exploration of oil and gas, while a consortium of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, Oil India Limited, and Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd walked away with one each in the latest bid round. Read


LT

Sebi moderates approach in market rumour verification for listed firms

The stock exchanges highlight pertinent news items and rumours, match these to the price movements in the relevant stocks, and ask companies for clarifications. Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the companies will have to mandatorily respond within 24 hours to clarify the situation once the system comes into effect in a phased manner from February. Read

LT

China's top banks tighten exposure to smaller peers to curb credit risk

Some of China's top banks have sharpened scrutiny of smaller peers' asset quality and have tightened standards for interbank lending, three sources said, in an effort to curb credit risk as a deepening property debt crisis ripples through the economy. Read

LT

Gautam Adani reclaims India's richest title from Mukesh Ambani post-verdict

The ten listed Adani group companies added around Rs 64,500 crore to their market capitalisation on Wednesday, thanks to a rally in their share price post the Supreme Court judgment on a batch of petitions seeking a fresh probe on the Hindenburg report allegations against the conglomerate. Read

LT

Rupee strengthens 3 paise on Wednesday

LT

Tata Steel stock: Is it a buy, hold or a sell?

Global and domestic trends in the iron and steel industry are difficult to decode. Hence, analysts’ opinion is also divided. While the global steel prices dropped through the last year, there’s a case for claiming global prices have bottomed or are close to bottoming out. Read

LT

Gold down by Rs 270, silver falls Rs 300, trading at Rs 78,600 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 270 during early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,820, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 300 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600. Read

LT

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 4: Adani Ports, NTPC, LIC, IT, Vedanta, OIL, IEX

Adani Ports: The board of directors of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has approved raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via public issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Bajaj Finance: The customer franchise increased by 3.85 million in Q3FY24, with new loan bookings rising 26 per cent Y-o-Y to 9.86 million. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 35 per cent to approximately Rs 3.11 trillion as of December 31, 2023.
 
Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services Ltd and BlackRock Financial Management have filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch a mutual fund business in India. Read

LT

Nifty Energy, Pharma reaching near resistance levels; Check how to trade

The Nifty Energy Index currently reflects an upward trend in both the near and short term. However, recent weeks have seen a sharp rally, bringing the index in close proximity to its resistance levels.
 
In light of this, prudent advice for both traders and investors is to exercise caution and refrain from initiating fresh bullish positions at the current market price (CMP). Read

LT

Middle East tensions: US, others warn Houthis against further attacks in Red Sea

A dozen countries warned the Houthis, a Yemen-based rebel group backed by Iran, against continuing its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, which have disrupted global commerce and triggered a limited military response from the US. Read
Topics :Stock MarketSensexMARKET LIVEstock market tradingDalal StreetUS Federal Reserve

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

