Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 08:19 AM IST
Home / Markets / News / Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Gujarat Pipavav, Ashapura Minechem, and ESAB India today

Stocks to watch

Stock Recommendations by Kunal Kamble | Photo: Shutterstock

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Buy - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble

Gujarat Pipavav Port

GPPL stock continues its higher-high formation and has broken out above the recent swing high on the daily chart with volumes sharply exceeding the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish participation. The stock closed with a solid bullish candlestick, reflecting robust accumulation and sustained buying interest. It is trading well above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, underscoring the strength and stability of the prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 67.85 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly bullish, indicating strong potential for further upside in the near term.
 
Buy Range: ₹188.89
 
Stop Loss: ₹178
Target: ₹208

Ashapura Minechem

Ashapura Minechem stock has given a decisive breakout above its falling trendline on the daily chart, supported by volumes significantly higher than the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish interest. The stock closed with a powerful bullish candlestick, reflecting robust accumulation and renewed confidence among buyers. It is trading firmly above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength of the broader uptrend. With the RSI at 57.32 and inching higher, momentum is strengthening, indicating the potential for continued upside in the near term. 

Buy Range: ₹715.15 
Stop Loss: ₹676 
Target: ₹800

ESAB India

ESAB India stock has delivered a strong breakout from a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, accompanied by a solid bullish candle that underscores growing buying interest and robust accumulation. The stock continues to trade well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength and sustainability of its prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 70.49 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly bullish, indicating the potential for continued upside in the near term. 
 
Buy Range: ₹5,839.50 
Stop Loss: ₹5,564 
Target: ₹6,420  (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

