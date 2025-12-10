Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Stocks to Buy - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble
Gujarat Pipavav Port
GPPL stock continues its higher-high formation and has broken out above the recent swing high on the daily chart with volumes sharply exceeding the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish participation. The stock closed with a solid bullish candlestick, reflecting robust accumulation and sustained buying interest. It is trading well above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, underscoring the strength and stability of the prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 67.85 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly bullish, indicating strong potential for further upside in the near term.
Buy Range: ₹188.89
Stop Loss: ₹178
Target: ₹208
Ashapura Minechem
Ashapura Minechem stock has given a decisive breakout above its falling trendline on the daily chart, supported by volumes significantly higher than the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish interest. The stock closed with a powerful bullish candlestick, reflecting robust accumulation and renewed confidence among buyers. It is trading firmly above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength of the broader uptrend. With the RSI at 57.32 and inching higher, momentum is strengthening, indicating the potential for continued upside in the near term.
Buy Range: ₹715.15
Stop Loss: ₹676
Target: ₹800
ESAB India
ESAB India stock has delivered a strong breakout from a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, accompanied by a solid bullish candle that underscores growing buying interest and robust accumulation. The stock continues to trade well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength and sustainability of its prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 70.49 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly bullish, indicating the potential for continued upside in the near term.
Buy Range: ₹5,839.50
Stop Loss: ₹5,564
Target: ₹6,420 (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)