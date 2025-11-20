Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Dredging Corp surges 10%, Knowledge Marine hits 52-wk high; here's why

Dredging Corp surges 10%, Knowledge Marine hits 52-wk high; here's why

In the coming years, the Indian dredging industry is well positioned to benefit from both economic growth and strategic policy support by the Government of India to promote infrastructure development.

Ports, Shipping, Waterways

Dredging Corporation and Knowledge Marine shares zoomed up to 10% on Thursday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dredging Corporation, Knowledge Marine shares today

 
Shares of the dredging companies Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) and Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) rallied up to 10 per cent amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.32 per cent at 85,465 at 12:10 PM.
 
Among individual stocks, DCIL was locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹879.80 on the back of a four-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 0.82 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 62,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.
 
Shares of KMEW hit a 52-week high of ₹3,069, as they rallied 9 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past one week, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 17 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Why are Dredging Corporation, KMEW stocks in focus today?

 
On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, KMEW informed stock exchanges that it received a Letter of Award from Visakhapatnam Port Authority for “Manning, Operation, Maintenance and Complete Technical Management of contractor Owned 01 No. ASTDS-GTTP Tug” valued at ₹384.33 crore including taxes for a period of 15 years.
 
This is the second order placed by Government of India, and it provesKMEW operational performance of its Green Tug Transmission Programme, reinforcing the company’s position at the forefront of the nation’s maritime decarbonization efforts.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

