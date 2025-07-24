Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, UK sign FTA: What it means and how it will help both countries

India, UK sign FTA: What it means and how it will help both countries

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement aiming to boost bilateral trade by nearly $34 billion annually, slash tariffs, and create thousands of jobs in both countries

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury, England on July 24. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom have signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK. This trade deal is expected to boost annual bilateral trade by $34 billion.
 
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also announced fresh investment and export deals worth £6 billion between India and the UK. These agreements are expected to create over 2,200 new jobs in the UK.   
 

What is an FTA?

 
A Free Trade Agreement is a deal between two or more countries where they agree to reduce or completely remove customs duties (or taxes) on most goods traded between them. Besides this, FTAs also aim to reduce other trade barriers and make it easier to do business, export services, and encourage investments between the partner countries.
 
 
The topics covered under these deals can range from 10 to as many as 30, depending on the agreement. Globally, more than 350 FTAs are currently active, and most countries have signed one or more such agreements.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India-UK FTA: How key sectors will benefit from tariff, policy shifts

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

'Plan for shared prosperity': PM Modi hails historic FTA with Britain

Jairam Ramesh

India needs another FTA - Fugitive Transfer Agreement from UK: Cong

Modi, Narendra Modi

India, UK to ink FTA today: Trade, defence, energy on Modi-Starmer agenda

David Lammy

FTA, UK-India Vision 2035 mark shift in bilateral ties: Foreign secy Lammy

 

Why are FTAs important?

 
Free Trade Agreements offer several benefits to countries, industries, and consumers:
 
-Bigger markets for exports: With zero or reduced customs duties, Indian exporters can send goods at cheaper prices to FTA partner countries.
-Equal opportunity: Indian companies get a level-playing field against competitors from other countries that may already have FTAs with these partners.
-Preferential treatment: Products from FTA countries get better access and treatment in each other’s markets compared to non-member nations.
-Boost to investment: These deals encourage foreign companies to invest in India, helping boost local manufacturing.
-Access to key materials: FTAs allow easy imports of raw materials and machinery at lower costs, which supports value-added manufacturing.
-Consumer benefits: In the long term, FTAs help lower prices and improve the quality of goods for consumers.
 

India’s FTA journey so far

 
Since 2014, India has signed five FTAs, including with Mauritius, the UAE, Australia, EFTA (European Free Trade Association), and now the UK.
 
Other countries and blocs India has FTAs with include Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Asean (10-nation bloc), Australia, the UAE, Mauritius, and EFTA (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland).
 

India's ongoing trade talks

 
India is also negotiating trade deals with several countries and regions, including the United States, the European Union, Oman, Peru, and Israel. Negotiations with Canada, however, are currently on hold due to political concerns.
 
These agreements aim to increase market access, reduce trade barriers, strengthen strategic ties, and support Indian industries with balanced terms.
 

India-UK FTA: What’s in it?

 
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will eliminate or reduce taxes on key products and is expected to double bilateral trade from about $56 billion to much more by 2030.
 
Key highlights of the India-UK FTA include:
 
-Labour-intensive goods: India will be able to export items like leather, footwear, and clothing to the UK without high duties.
-Cheaper UK imports: British whisky and cars will become cheaper for Indian consumers.
-Whisky duty cut: India will reduce the import tax on Scotch whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent immediately, and eventually down to 40 per cent in ten years.
-Car import duties: Tariffs on UK-made cars will come down from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent under specific quotas for both countries.
 
(With PTI inputs)

More From This Section

PremiumMinistry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India

Rajasthan hikes royalties on minor minerals by up to 30% after 4 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Keir Starmer

India, UK sign free trade agreement; set to boost $34 bn in annual trade

European Union, EU

Govt opposes EU plan for capital flow checks, cites sovereignty issues

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

CBDT using AI tools to boost income-tax compliance, says Chairman Agrawal

PMI, PMI INDIA

Manufacturing gains push India's flash PMI to 60.7 in July, services dip

Topics : Narendra Modi India UK relation FTA India UK BS Web Reports FTA talks Explained Decoded

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon